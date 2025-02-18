Kalel Mullings NFL draft projection: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Michigan RB

Michigan Wolverines running back Kalel Mullings declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. The work-horse running back is expected to be a Day 3 pick in a loaded running back class.

NFLDraftBuzz.com ranks Mullings as the ninth-ranked running back and the 109th-best player in the draft as they project him to be a fourth-round pick.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, here are three landing spots for Mullings.

Kalel Mullings NFL draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1 Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have been linked to Ashton Jeanty in the first round, but in such a deep running back class, Dallas can opt to wait until the later rounds to find a running back.

In that scenario, Kalel Mullings would be a wise pick as the Michigan back is a worse-horse running back who can play all three downs. He has good speed and is a great short-yardage running back, which would complement Rico Dowdle well.

Mullings rushed for 948 yards and 12 touchdowns with Michigan last season.

#2 Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns will likely select a running back in the loaded 2025 NFL Draft.

Nick Chubb has dealt with a plethora of injuries and Jerome Ford also has been injury prone. Cleveland could draft multiple running backs in the 2025 draft and Mullings makes sense as one of them.

Mullings could be a third-down back for Cleveland and be a short-yardage and red-zone running back as well. He is also a former linebacker which has made him a good pass blocker, which is a benefit.

#3 Los Angeles Chargers

The LA Chargers could be in need of a new running back, especially if they can't re-sign JK Dobbins in free agency.

Even if Dobbins re-signs, adding another running back through the draft makes sense as Dobbins has dealt with injuries in his career. The Chargers head coach is Jim Harbaugh, the former Wolverines head coach who recruited and coached Mullings.

The familiarity is there so Harbaugh knows exactly what he would be getting with Mullings.

