"Kalen DeBoer and Brian Kelly over Josh Heupel is wild": CFB fans divided over latest SEC coaches ranking

CFB fans are split over the latest SEC head coach rankings, which place Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer at No. 3, LSU’s Brian Kelly at No. 4, and Tennessee’s Josh Heupel at No. 5.

College Football Report’s X account shared the rankings on Monday, sparking debate among fans.

One fan questioned the list:

“DeBoer and Kelly over Heupel is wild. Lea is way too low. I’d say the top 5 are Smart, Sark, Kiffin, Heupel, Beamer.”

Another fan weighed in:

“Josh Huepel > Lane Kiffin? Hugh freeze been collecting some recruits and transfers. His stock should rise. Sark will rely on Arch to dethrone Smart.”

"Heupel is not below DeBoer and Kelly,” one wrote.

"Honestly I’d take Sam over Brent,” a fan wrote.

“I think Brian Kelly should be last. He is just not a good football coach,” one commented.

“I would flip flop Kalen DeBoer, Lane Kiffin, and Brian Kelly currently. I would put Lane Kiffin at 3. Kalen DeBoer at 4. And Brian Kelly at 6,” another wrote.

Kalen DeBoer, Brian Kelly and Josh Heupel’s stats in last CFB season

After Michigan defeated Kalen DeBoer and Co. in the ReliaQuest Bowl to close the year, DeBoer wasted no time; he dove into planning for improvement.

Alabama struggled with inconsistency all year with losses to Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and Tennessee. According to AL.com, the Tide (9-4) ended with fewer than 10 victories for the first time since 2007.

Alabama coach DeBoer looks on against the Michigan Wolverines - Source: Imagn

In contrast, Brian Kelly launched his third season at LSU with the Tigers holding the No. 13 spot in the preseason AP Poll. Although USC edged them out 27–20 in the opener, Kelly’s squad rallied. The Tigers finished 9-4, bolstered by a standout 29-26 win against Ole Miss, which showcased their resilience.

Brian Kelly looks on during the first quarter against the Baylor Bears - Source: Imagn

Josh Heupel, is now in his fourth year leading Tennessee. They’ve landed in the top 10 in two of the past three seasons and earned a spot in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024.

This season, it all ignited with a decisive 25-15 triumph over his old squad, Oklahoma, on Sept. 21. From there, Tennessee surged forward, overpowering Kentucky 28-18 on Nov. 2 and crushing Mississippi State 33-14 on Nov. 9.

Josh Heupel walks off the field after the loss to Ohio State - Source: Imagn

The Vols capped the regular season with flair: they crushed UTEP 56–0, then outlasted Vanderbilt 36–23, finishing 10–2 in the regular season.

Also Read: Kalen DeBoer's Alabama receives commitment of four-star EDGE to the Class of 2026

