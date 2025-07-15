Kalen DeBoer at SEC media days: Top 5 questions Alabama HC must answer

The SEC media days are underway as the event was set from July 14-17 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. Media day is an annual event where players and coaches speak to help preview the upcoming college football season and give some fans some excitement that the football season is around the corner.

On Wednesday, July 16, Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer will have his press conference. Ahead of the SEC media day, here are five questions DeBoer must answer.

Top 5 questions Kalen DeBoer must answer at SEC media day

#1, What did he learned from his first year at Alabama?

Kalen DeBoer replaced Nick Saban, which was a tough task to do, and in his first year, the Crimson Tide didn't make the playoffs.

The first year was likely a challenge for DeBoer as he was not only in a new school but also a new conference. After learning everything about the SEC and Alabama, DeBoer should be better in Year 2.

#2, Is Ty Simpson the starter?

Alabama will have a new quarterback as Jalen Milroe is off to the NFL. The Crimson Tide appears set to start Ty Simpson at quarterback, but he hasn't officially been announced as the starter.

DeBoer has options with Simpson and Austin Mack as well as freshman Keelon Russell. But, whether or not the coach announces his starter is to be seen.

#3, What will the offense look like under Ryan Grubb?

After just one season at Alabama, Kalen DeBoer made a change as he brought in Ryan Grubb to be his offensive coordinator.

Grubb was his OC at Washington, and he spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks. Now that he is reunited with DeBoer in Alabama, whether or not that helps the offense get to the next step will be something to watch.

#4, How does Alabama get into the CFP?

Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff last season, and DeBoer will look to make sure his drought is only one season.

However, with the SEC being so deep, it will be interesting to hear from DeBoer on how he sees Alabama getting into the playoffs.

#5, Thoughts on road schedule

Alabama has a tough schedule being in the SEC, but their road schedule is also difficult.

The Crimson Tide will play Florida State, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina, and Auburn, all on the road. The rather difficult road schedule will be a tough task for DeBoer and Alabama.

