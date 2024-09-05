Kalen DeBoer shares expectations from redshirt freshmen WR on Alabama squad

Kalen DeBoer is off to an impressive start as Alabama Crimson Tide head coach. DeBoer led the Tide to a 63-0 victory over the UTEP Hilltoppers.

Freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams got most of the praise in the game for his two-catch, two-touchdown performance. However, Coach DeBoer has high expectations for another pass catcher, Cole Adams.

According to Saturday Down South, DeBoer had words of praise for redshirt freshman wideout Adams.

DeBoer said:

"He knows where to be, and he's got a good feel for how to be quarterback-ready and in the right spot at the right time. He takes coaching very well. He has made plays in practice, in particular. He will have some big matches here this fall when he gets targeted when we throw the ball more than we did on Saturday.

He continued:

"I am very pleased with him. The good mix of quickness and a good burst. Decent speed. He runs solid routes that the QBs can count on where he is going to be.”

Kalen DeBoer expects that Adams will improve as the season progresses. There's a lot of action left in the regular season, and Jalen Milroe will surely find the pacey wide receiver in the coming weeks.

Alabama beat Western Kentucky in Week 1

Alabama started the Kalen DeBoer regime with a bang, demolishing Western Kentucky 63-0. The Crimson Tide did not give the Hilltoppers any room and scored nine unanswered points in their Week 1 game. Freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams showed off their connection, with Williams ending the game with two receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns. On his part, Milroe amassed 279 total yards and five touchdowns in the victory.

Safety Keon Sabb was impressive on his competitive debut for the Crimson Tide, recording two interceptions in a half. Qua Russaw was also thoroughly impressive, patrolling the Gridiron and making highlight-reel plays on a whim. He might have proved that he has what it takes to join inside linebackers Deontae Lawson and Jihaad Campbell in one of the most feared LB rooms in the nation.

The Crimson Tide's fan base will be hoping for more of the same moving forward.

What's next for Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide?

Kalen DeBoer would be pleased with his side's performance in his competitive debut. Of course, coordinators Nick Sheridan and Kane Wommack should also be credited, as their units earned full marks across boards.

The Crimson Tide's next game is against the South Florida Bulls. The game is a winnable one, and DeBoer will aim to make it 2-0 as the numero uno of Alabama football.

