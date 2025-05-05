Kalen DeBoer shares his honest reaction on Jalen Milroe ending up with the Seahawks as the 92nd pick

After a poor season at Alabama in 2024, when Jalen Milroe & Co. finished 9-4, his NFL draft prospects plummeted. The Seattle Seahawks selected Milroe in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 92nd overall.

The former Alabama quarterback is a 6-foot-2, 216-pound dual-threat who had 45 touchdowns, while running for 33 more in his 38 games, 27 of which he started, during his time at the Crimson Tide.

Talking about Milroe's new home in Seattle, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer shared excitement about the pick on Monday.

"I'm happy for Jalen a lot of ways," the coach said. "You know, one, he's just getting a chance to see a different part of the country, I think he's lived in the South. He had told me, you know, that he really felt there was a fit with them when he had his meetings with him, it's before the draft. So there are others, other places too, I think he would have been great, great fit, but this was certainly one of them.

"Looking forward to really seeing his growth and development. He's a guy of humility and knows he doesn't have it all figured out yet, and so really that's what's gonna allow him to continue to grow, continue to get better. But he's got the tools." (2:30)

Nick Saban gives a nod of approval to Jalen Milroe-Seahawks union

Nick Saban and Jalen Milroe share a heartwarming relationship. Milroe was the last quarterback Saban coached before announcing his retirement on January 10th, 2024.

After the former Alabama star's name was announced as the 92nd pick during the 2025 NFL draft, Saban couldn't help but heap praise on him.

Saban said Milroe will offer a special element to the Seahawks' offense like no other player. He further called Milroe fast, explosive and highlighted how he can throw the ball.

Talking about areas where Milroe can improve, Saban said he needs a little refinement and consistency in the passing game.

"It says a lot about a young man who had a bad game against Texas two years ago," Saban said. "We benched him for a game, he came back and was the leader of our team and took us all the way to playoffs and lost to Michigan. He was a big part of all that. That kind of ability to overcome adversity is going to be an asset for him in the future."

Jalen Milroe is preparing for the 2025 NFL season and is using a virtual reality set to get a feel of what it's like to play in the league.

