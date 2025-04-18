Kalen DeBoer weighs in on what NFL teams get with Alabama’s Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe was one of the top players for the Alabama program, which underwent major changes going into the 2024 college football season, especially with legendary coach Nick Saban handing the reins to Kalen DeBoer.

At the start of the season, Alabama fans were excited about having an experienced quarterback returning for another year, Jalen Milroe. However, things did not go as planned. Milroe struggled on several game days and finished the season with 2,844 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 726 rushing yards, and 20 rushing touchdowns.

This led to Milroe's draft stock also taking a massive hit, as many analysts now project him to be a fit for the second round. Talking about what Jalen Milroe brings to the table, Kalen DeBoer went live on "The Next Round" podcast on April 18 and delved into what NFL teams can accept from the dual-threat quarterback.

"So there's a level that Jalen had, that's a high ceiling and you know I think, tapping into that, taking advantage of those strengths, your team can flourish when he's at his best. And then, I think just building everything around what that skill set is that are his strengths, and continuing to develop things that he can prove. You know, he can spin it," DeBoers said.

"I mean, there's no question that he can throw the football. And so now it's just a matter of when the right pieces around him get him in the comfortable moments, get him in a groove, just like he would with any other quarterback," the Alabama HC added. [42:30]

Browns GM makes bold comparison between Jalen Milroe and Lamar Jackson`

While Jalen Milroe's skill set is doubtful to be first-round level worthy, he has a high ceiling, and if he's given the right circumstances, he can soon become an NFL legend.

Many NFL teams, along with the Cleveland Browns, met with Milroe ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, and the general manager, Andrew Berry, turned a lot of heads when he dropped a bold remark on Milroe's speed, drawing similarities with Ravens star Lamar Jackson.

"We've had Jalen in for a visit, and I've never seen a college quarterback move like this kid," Berry said.. "He's got legitimate 4.3 speed — maybe the only quarterback who's faster than Lamar Jackson in a straight line. His combine performance wasn't a fluke. The guy just flies," Berry said during a press conference on Wednesday.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from 24-26th April.

