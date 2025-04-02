Jalen Milroe looks back at the impact of Alabama journey on his growth ahead of the 2025 NFL draft

Alabama star Jalen Milroe served as the program's starter for two consecutive years and was one of the most important aspects of the transition from Nick Saban's to Kalen DeBoer's leadership.

Milroe is projected to be a second-round pick; one of the main reasons behind his reduced draft stock is Alabama's disappointing 9-4 season.

While Milroe is a good quarterback with many qualities teams look for when picking a player, from his impressive athleticism to an arm capable of throwing accurate passes, various analysts reaffirm their belief in Milroe's ability to train himself into a successful pro quarterback.

Discussing his journey and NFL readiness in an interview with the NFL Network on Tuesday, Jalen Milroe said:

"I think the No. 1 thing that did a really good job was to be honest with myself during this whole time to be the absolute best I can be for the organization. And so, you know, one thing that was for certain was the growth of the knowledge base that goes from the 2023 season, 2024 from being able to lead a program this year, you know, because you play differently when you have knowledge and experience.

"You know, I know that going to the NFL this next year ... it's all about the growth that you get during the week and the hour. You know, you're approved. Throughout a season, that's the biggest thing that the coach wants to see is growth. You know, am I willing to grow during a time frame of being in the NFL?"

Kalen DeBoer advocates for Jalen Milroe following impressive pro day performance

In the last 13 games of his career, Jalen Milroe threw for 2,844 yards while scoring 16 touchdowns along with 11 interceptions. At his pro day, Milroe secured a 4.37 40-yard dash time, reaffirming Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer's faith in him.

“It continues to be more of the same. Ball comes off his hand really well, and I thought he threw with good accuracy. He can throw to all levels of the field,” DeBoer said on the NFL Network on Monday.

“The running piece, I think, speaks for itself. So much that he’s shown on film over the last couple years. He’s not just running to guys; he’s running through and by them."

The 2025 NFL draft is set to take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from April 24-26.

