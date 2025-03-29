“The tape speaks”: Greg Cosell lists 4 things for Jalen Milroe to improve ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

NFL film expert Greg Cosell has studied Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. After analyzing the tape, Cosell believes there are four key things Milroe needs to improve before jumping into the NFL.

On Friday's edition of the "Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show," Cosell broke down exactly what those four things are, including the ability to recognize and process coverages quicker.

Cosell said,

“I watched him last summer, and, you know, there were some clear questions about Milroe. I mean, it’s what the tape told me. That's what I do. The tape speaks. … I thought that there were some clear things that needed to be worked on.

"In fact, I wrote down four things that had to be worked on. I said, ability to recognize coverage, ability to process it quicker, where to go with the ball with the timing and structure of the route concepts, ability to better navigate the pockets."

Milroe is one of the more interesting quarterback prospects in the draft class. While he may not exactly light up pro scouts with his pure passing ability, he certainly brings an extra element to the game that few possess.

While Milroe wrapped up his junior season with 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, his rushing ability turned heads.

The Alabama quarterback rushed the football 168 times in 2024 for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns. Milroe brings a unique rushing ability to the table that is hard not to be intrigued by, which is why one team will likely take a chance on him come draft night in April.

Could Jalen Milroe become a Pittsburgh Steeler?

As the draft approaches, rumors have begun to circulate that the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in Milroe with their first-round selection. On Thursday's edition of "The Herd," NFL analyst Colin Cowherd said,

"I talked to an NFL exec last night, very well-connected, and this is a keep your head on a swivel, Aaron Rodgers. I’m told the Steelers really like Jalen Milroe. Twenty-first pick, first round. So if Aaron signs with Pittsburgh, it’s gonna become Kirk Cousins. They’re taking a quarterback. If the 21st pick, Milroe’s not taken, Pittsburgh is leaning now and taking him."

Milroe would be going into a promising situation as a rookie should he land in Pittsburgh. Under a head coach such as Mike Tomlin, mixed with two dynamic receivers such as George Pickens and D.K. Metcalf to throw to, any rookie quarterback would find themselves in a tremendous position to kick off their NFL career.

