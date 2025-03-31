“A nightmare for defenses”: CFB fans back Alabama star Jalen Milroe despite reduced draft stock in 2025

Alabama star quarterback Jalen Milroe was the program's starter for two consecutive years. He acted as the team's leader, making the transition from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer for both the staff and players.

Milroe was prepared to give it his all in the 2024 college football season, and while he had a weapon in wide receiver Ryan Williams, the Crimson Tide struggled last year. They finished the season with an overall record of 9-4, which is not something Alabama fans are used to.

Due to this, Jalen Milroe's draft stock has been significantly impacted, with many fans and analysts questioning his ability to become a starter in the NFL. However, while the critics do their job, many still believe in Milroe's capabilities.

Defending him, one fan on X wrote:

"Milroe’s got serious potential, but his passing game needs work at the next level. His accuracy is spotty especially on short / medium throws, and he needs to work on processing the game more quickly. His athleticism’s already a nightmare for defenses. Landing spot is key here."

"There’s a reason he continued to be the starter at Alabama even with his inconsistentcy. There were times when fans were begging for him to be off the field but he developed and he’s a major weapon at the end of the day." another fan pointed out.

"He’s got a real strong arm and a team that needs a QB should definitely take a flyer on him. Pocket presence though???? I don’t know about that one he’s taken a lot of badddd sacks," another commented.

"Anyone who has watched Milroe knows that he can throw the deep ball, and if this was 1975, he’d be a Top pick. He struggled with the other six quadrants," one user shared important stats.

"Pretty similar player to Malik Willis. I’d be willing to bet on him in round 3 if I’m Pittsburgh and he falls there to 83. I doubt he gets that far, but who knows. At worst, he’s a nice backup option and doesn’t preclude you from getting your franchise QB in the 2026 draft," another made a case for Milroe.

"Future MVP candidate," one fan boldly predicted.

CFB analyst shares NFL assistant GM's thoughts on Jalen Milroe

On Sunday, Jordan Schultz shared on X a conversation with an NFL assistant general manager and his views on Alabama's Jalen Milroe.

According to Schultz, the anonymous assistant GM said Milroe is one of the most intriguing guys in the 2025 NFL draft and strongly disapproved of the narrative around him, claiming that he isn't just a running quarterback.

The assistant GM also predicted that Jalen Milroe's deep ball could be a major weapon in the league. He highlighted the Alabama quarterback's abilities in the pocket and his ability to carve up zone defenses.

