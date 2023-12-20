Kansas vs UNLV Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 26 | Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Kansas Jayhawks will play the UNLV Rebels on Dec. 26 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at 9 p.m. ET.

Kansas (8-4) ended their season with a 49-16 win over Cincinnati to snap their two-game losing streak. In the Mountain West Championship game, UNLV (9-4) lost 44-20 to Boise State.

Kansas vs UNLV: Game Details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks (8-4) vs UNLV Rebels (9-4)

Date & Time: Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

Kansas vs UNLV: Betting Odds

Spread

Kansas -12.5 (-110)

UNLV +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Kansas -485

UNLV +370

Total

Over 64.5 (-110)

Under 64.5 (-110)

Kansas vs UNLV: Picks

Kansas has a solid offense with quarterback Jason Bean and running back Devin Neal. Against the Rebels, the Jayhawks will likely run the ball quite often. So, take Neal to go over his rushing yards. Over his last three games, Neal is averaging 127 yards per game during that stretch.

UNLV, meanwhile, has Jayden Maiava starting at quarterback but has struggled with turnovers this season. So, take him to throw an interception in this game. Maiava has thrown four interceptions in his last three games, while Kansas has forced an interception in four of their last five games.

Kansas vs UNLV: Head-to-head

Kansas and UNLV have played two times with both teams winning one game each.

Players not playing

With bowl games, several players sit out because of the NFL Draft or transfer portal and the Guaranteed Bowl is no different.

Kansas

Will Huggins, TE (transfer portal)

Reece Thomas, WR (transfer portal)

Tanaka Scott, WR (transfer portal)

UNLV

Jordyn Morgan, S (transfer portal)

Jordan Jakes, WR (transfer portal)

Courtney Reese, RB (transfer portal)

Isaiah Hackett, CB (transfer portal)

Cameren Jenkins, S (transfer portal)

Kansas vs UNLV: Prediction

Kansas' offense should be too much for UNLV here as the Jayhawks will be able to score plenty of points like Boise State did.

The Rebels' secondary is a problem and Bean should be able to carve up the secondary, while Devin Neal is a great running back who will also lead the Jayhawks offense.

This game will be a blowout from the beginning as Kansas will cruise to a double-digit win.

Prediction: Kansas wins by two touchdowns.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season

Poll : Who do you think wins? Kansas UNLV 0 votes