Karate Brenson transfer portal predictions: Top 3 landing spots for Tennessee State WR ft. Purdue

Karate Brenson became the latest member of the Tennessee State Tigers to enter the transfer portal. On3 college football insider Pete Nakos reported the move on Friday.

After former head coach Eddie George left the program to take the job at Bowling Green, there has been an exodus of players at Tennessee State. The Tigers had a 9-4 record in 2024

As for Karate Brenson, the 2025 senior wide receiver had 70 receptions for 963 yards and six touchdowns in what was his best season of college football. Benson played for one season at Ball State before transferring to Tennessee State, where he’s played for the last three years.

Top 3 landing spots for WR Karate Brenson

A solid pass-catcher with good speed, Brenson is expected to gather some attention from FBS schools, Here are some suitors who could lure the talented wide receiver.

#3. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan got its quarterback of the future, and perhaps the present, in Bryce Underwood. But regardless if Underwood or Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene starts at quarterback, the Wolverines need more from the wide receiver position.

There isn’t a lot of experience and previous production in the Wolverines wide receiver room. Semaj Morgan is the leading receiver coming back for 2025. He had 27 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown last season.

The school might not look for a receiver so late but if they do, Karate Brenson could give them experience and production at the position.

#2. Bowling Green Falcons

The logical destination. Karate Brenson had his best season in 2024 under Eddie George, after finishing second in receptions for the Tigers the previous two seasons. If he could join his former head coach at Bowling Green he could arrive as a proven talent.

The top returning wide receiver for the Falcons is Rahkeem Smith, who caught 25 balls for 349 yards and three scores. George could use an experienced wideout opposite Smith.

#1. Purdue Boilermakers

Sure the Purdue Boilermakers have as many holes as a ball of Swiss cheese, but that could equal more playing time for Karate Brenson. If he wanted to showcase his abilities, he would instantly become one of the biggest playmakers at the school.

For Purdue, they need to get talent pretty much at every spot, even if it’s late in the game. Adding the wide wide receiver from Tennessee State would hand them an explosive playmaker, and there don’t seem to be many in the roster.

