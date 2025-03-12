“It has been first class”: Former Heisman winner Eddie George shares his experience after getting Bowling Green job

The Bowling Green Falcons made changes this offseason, hiring former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George as their new coach. The team was forced to hire a coach after former coach Scot Loeffler left the team in the offseason to become the quarterbacks coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.

George, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1995 at Ohio State, has only had one coaching position before. He was the head coach at Tennessee State from 2021 to 2024. However, he has plenty of experience in football as a former NFL running back.

On Wednesday, Eddie George appeared on "The Triple Option" to discuss his new position. He spoke about how he immediately appreciated how well he was treated and believes Bowling Green is a first-class program.

"Just meeting the people around the town, the program, the staff," George said (4:50). "I mean, it has been first class. I get it. They're very passionate fans, like Buckeye Nation is passionate, but this is a little different. It's very intimate, it's not overwhelming, it's very genuine. Not that Buckeyes are not, it's just different, man.

"I see it. I feel really good about it. Of course, given the situation, there's some tough decisions that I have to make. Scot left it in a great position. Staff is great, but you know, I'm gonna put together the best staff for this situation, and I feel really positive about the future of Bowling Green football. I'm really excited."

Eddie George signs a five-year deal to be the next Bowling Green head coach

It was officially reported on Sunday that Eddie George was hired as the next coach of the Bowling Green Falcons. Shortly after the announcement was made, George released a statement expressing his excitement.

"I am overwhelmed with excitement and joy for the possibilities this opportunity holds," George said. "I'm also thrilled to be back in the great state of Ohio, where I played my college football. I look forward to meeting the team, the coaches, everyone in the athletics department and everyone in the BGSU and Bowling Green community."

George is taking over a Falcons squad that has struggled to achieve much better than average seasons in recent years. The last time the team had double-digit wins was in 2015. Under former coach Scot Loeffler, the team never had more than seven wins and never won a bowl game.

