Kayshon Boutte draft projection: Could LSU wideout be the next Odell Beckham Jr.?

Standing at six feet and 190 pounds, LSU superstar Kayshon Boutte is in line to become the next great NFL wide receiver. In fact, he's drawing comparisons to another star in his own right, Odell Beckham Jr.

The LSU wideout is being projected as a surefire first-round pick in April, or in the worst-case scenario, a second-round pick. He put together quite the stat sheet while in college. Boutte caught 131 passes in three seasons, totaling 1,782 receiving yards along with 16 career touchdowns. If you're keeping track, that's an average of 11.2 yards per reception.

Is Kayshon Boutte destined for greatness in the NFL?

As far as head-to-head comparisons in college, Beckham has Boutte beaten in terms of stats, though it's close. Beckham averaged 11 yards per reception, similar to Boutte.

However, Boutte also scored more touchdowns than Beckham (12). However, the NFL veteran had a propensity to make huge plays, averaging 19.5 yards per reception in his final year at LSU.

Kayshon Boutte has everything you're looking for in an NFL WR

Statistics aside, Kayshon Boutte has the physical prowess to be an asset in the NFL. He's without question one of the most athletically gifted NFL draft prospects this year. If you're looking for speed, agility, acceleration, and overall twitchy quickness, Boutte offers that and more. He's very reminiscent of Beckham's early days prior to all of his piling injuries.

Beckham is likely looking forward to his post-playing career these days, but that doesn't mean a 2.0 version of him won't flourish. Boutte's statistics weren't eye-popping, but his overall body of work is excellent. The wideout also has some of the best hands in this wide receiver draft class, and his toughness is unquestionable, being willing to go up and make hard catches.

Luckily for Boutte, there are several teams that are willing to invest a first- or second-round pick in a potential playmaking star.

