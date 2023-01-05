Kayshon Boutte's eligibility: Will LSU Tigers' WR declare for the NFL Draft in 2023?

Less than a month after declaring he would continue with the LSU Tigers in 2023, standout wide receiver Kayshon Boutte decided to reconsider. He will now enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

The player dramatically altered his direction by announcing intentions for the NFL draft.

The wideout of the Tigers is advancing to a higher stage upon leading LSU to the SEC championship game in head coach Brian Kelly's debut season.

Kayshon Boutte @KayshonBoutte1 After careful thoughts and consideration, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL DRAFT. After careful thoughts and consideration, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL DRAFT.

Boutte tweeted last week, "After great consideration and deliberation, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL DRAFT." One of LSU's most accomplished wide receivers has taken a significant turn.

Along with other LSU stars like BJ Ojulari, Jaray Jenkins, and Mekhi Garner, Boutte will abandon his remaining college years to play in the NFL.

Head coach Brian Kelly said,

"We back Kayshon and his decision. He carefully considered his options before deciding that this was in his best interests. We thank him for everything he accomplished while at LSU and wish him well."

Brian Kelly @CoachBrianKelly We support Kayshon and his decision. He went through a thoughtful process and ultimately decided this was in his best interest. We appreciate all he did during his time at LSU and wish him well. We support Kayshon and his decision. He went through a thoughtful process and ultimately decided this was in his best interest. We appreciate all he did during his time at LSU and wish him well.

Kayshon Boutte's college statistics explored

Kayshon Boutte is regarded as one of the best options for his role in this year's category.

As a freshman, Boutte made a big impression and continued to succeed in his sophomore season. His first year with the Tigers saw him make an early impression, grabbing 45 passes for 735 yards and five scores. According to On3 Consensus, Boutte started his school career with the Tigers in 2020 as the No. 4 wideout and No. 29 overall player in the class.

He hauled 38 receptions for 509 yards and nine scores in his second year with the Tigers.

In 2022, Boutte's junior year, the Tigers won the SEC West and he finished with 48 catches, 538 receiving yards, and two scores.

Boutte made 131 catches across all three of his years at LSU. During his career with the organization, he accrued 1,782 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns.

Kayshon Boutte progressed to be one of the most dreaded receivers in the country, and opposing defenses were compelled to focus on him the entire game.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held in Kansas City, Missouri, from Thursday, April 27, to Saturday, April 29.

Poll : 0 votes