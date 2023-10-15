Kendall Milton injury: Examining the Georgia RB's injury-plagued career

Over the years, Kendall Milton's career at Georgia has been plagued by injuries at different intervals. The running back again suffered a hamstring injury in the fall camp ahead of the 2023 college football season, which he nursed until the start of the season.

Throughout his four seasons in Athens, he has faced various injuries, including a recent knee injury that caused him to sit out Georgia's game against UAB and limited his performance against Auburn. This has undoubtedly given him fewer chances to prove his talent.

Nonetheless, Milton came back to the lineup in the previous week's game against Kentucky, and he exhibited the physical running style that many college football enthusiasts had anticipated from him over the years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Kendall Milton addresses his injury concerns

Kendall Milton has tackled concerns about his injury history and underscored his dedication to taking preventive measures. He believes the criticism over the years of his injuries was expected as he continues to play at a high level whenever he gets the opportunity.

“I’ve said this before, going through my career — especially at this point — you just learn to be able to control what you can control,” Milton said.

“Outside noise, criticism, that’s all going to be a part of it — especially as you continue to level up in terms of this game.”

For a player like Kendall Milton, utmost concentration on himself is crucial to having a successful career, and it appears he is well aware of this. The running back noted that the outside noise didn't get to him throughout his time with the Bulldogs, as he constantly works to improve.

“But you just get to a point that you just control what you can control. You can’t worry about what other people think because at the end of the day, the outside noise isn’t going to do anything for your game, you know what I mean? You’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do, put the work in, and everything plays itself out.”

Georgia fans have rained criticism on Milton for being injury-prone over the years, with many reportedly tagging him "Chinese Goods." Joining the program as a five-star recruit, he has slowly fallen out of favor for his incessant injuries.

Looking at the stats, it's evident injuries have denied him more playing time and better output despite starting his career as a true freshman. He has so far recorded 1,192 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns across 33 games for the Bulldogs.