Kendall Milton NFL draft projection: How high will the Georgia RB go?

As the No. 2 running back in the Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, Kendall Milton had a crucial season with the Athens school. That should allow him to get drafted in the NFL. In 2023, he recorded 686 rushing yards, with 12 touchdowns in 112 carries, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He's a strong runner who uses his physicality to carry the ball and run through blockers.

The senior was a four-star recruit by the Georgia Bulldogs in their 2020 recruiting class. He turned down Penn State, Arkansas, Alabama, Baylor, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas, and Texas A&M, among others, to join the Bulldogs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

After four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, Kendall Milton has his mind set on the 2024 NFL Draft and how to continue his football career. While not quite reaching stardom in college, his stint with Georgia can be called a success by most standards. He was a part of two national title teams in 2021 and 2022.

Kendall Milton's 2024 NFL draft projection

Milton is not a top prospect. In none of his four seasons at Georgia did he manage to get even near the 1000-yard mark. The closest he got was 592 yards in 2022. Don't expect him to go as a first or a second-rounder, as he hasn't shown much to warrant such a high pick.

Orange Bowl Football

The third or fourth rounds are where he'll most likely be taken. Much will probably depend on how he does at the NFL Combine. Some reports have his 40-yard dash time clocked around 4.55.

While he isn't the full product yet, he is full of potential. An NFL offensive could pluck him in as their second or third tailback and have him run for short yardage.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season