Kentucky vs. Georgia football history: Records, H2H stats, and more

Georgia will face its most difficult challenge of the year so far when they host Kentucky in their Week 6 matchup. For a while, it seemed like it was Florida or Tennessee who could challenge the mighty Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Division West title. After Week 5, though, another competitor emerged in the form of the Kentucky Wildcats.

Kentucky defeated the Florida Gators 33-14 in a convincing fashion last Saturday. The victory was an upset as the Gators were ranked No. 22 at the time, and Kentucky wasn't even on the rankings. The star of the game was running back Re'Mahn Davis who ran for 280 yards, with three touchdowns in 26 carries.

On the other hand, Kirby Smart's men struggled more than they should've against a poor Auburn team. They managed to scratch a 27-20 victory, in a game that saw Carson Beck intercepted for second time this year. He recorded 313 passing yards with one touchdown. The Tigers especially hurt them through the ground game, with 219 rushing yards.

Before this important duel of Week 6, let's take a minute to check the history between these two SEC West schools.

Kentucky vs. Georgia: Head-to-Head

Georgia leads the proceedings 62-12, currently being on a 13-game winning streak. Last year, the Bulldogs won 16-6 the encounter.

The first encounter was actually won by Kentucky, all the way back in 1939. The Wildcats prevailed 13-6.

How long have they faced each other?

Both schools are founding members of the SEC, and they've been meeting regularly since 1939.

When was the last time Kentucky won?

We need to go back 14 years for the last victory of the Wildcats over the Bulldogs. On Saturday, November 21, 2009, Kentucky defeated Georgia at its home in Athens 34-27.

Joe Cox, who was the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs, threw 291 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Morgan Newton recorded 137 yards with three touchdown passes for the Wildcats.