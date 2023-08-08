SEC expansion might lead to a 9-game conference schedule after adding 2 more schools: Reports

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) could be looking to expand to a nine-game conference schedule according to reports.

The conference is set to add Texas and Oklahoma in 2024, but is still looking to add more schools. With the future of Florida State, Clemson, and the remaining Pac-4 schools uncertain, the SEC could look to nab them.

According to CFB insider, MHver3, the SEC told ESPN that they would go to a nine-game schedule if they can add two more teams.

"SEC has told ESPN they would go to a 9 game conference schedule if they can get 2 more schools added at a full share. This would add a TON of SEC inventory."

This would be massive for the SEC and make the conference much more competitive. However, in order for that to happen, they will need to add two more schools in expansion, which is not a done deal just yet.

Has the SEC tried for a nine-game schedule in the past?

This is not the first time the SEC has talked about going to a nine-game conference schedule.

This was talked about for 2024 when the SEC added Texas and Oklahoma, but the conference decide to opt to remain with eight games and would revisit in 2025.

However, at the 2023 SEC media days, commissioner Greg Sankey said the conference looked at having no more divisions and a nine-game conference schedule.

"We have to dig a bit deeper there with the single division concept in front of us. We want to understand the impact through the use of analytics on bowl eligibility for our teams who are growing their programs, and College Football Playoff access dependent on the number of teams that might be included. There are a range of possibilities being considered," Sankey said.

Although the SEC is looking at going to one division and a nine-game conference schedule, Sankey says the conference is in no rush. Instead, they will look at how 2024 plays out with Texas and Oklahoma and whether or not they need to add another conference game.

For now, the SEC is continuing to look at potentially expanding even more and adding two more teams.

