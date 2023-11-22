Kentucky vs. Louisville prediction, odds, and picks - Nov. 25 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Kentucky Wildcats go on the road to close out their 2023 college football season against the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday at noon ET.

Kentucky (6-5, 3-5 SEC) is coming off a 17-14 loss to South Carolina last week, as the Wildcats have lost two games in a row. Louisville (10-1, 7-1 ACC) is coming off a 38-31 win over Miami last week and will play Florida State on Dec. 2 for the ACC championship.

Kentucky vs. Louisville: Game Details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Fixture: Kentucky Wildcats (6-5) vs. Louisville Cardinals (10-1)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 25 at noon ET

Venue: L&N Stadium

Kentucky vs. Louisville: Betting Odds

Spread

Kentucky +7 (-110)

Louisville -7 (-110)

Moneyline

Kentucky +240

Louisville -298

Total

Over 51 (-110)

Under 51 (-110)

Kentucky vs. Louisville: Picks

With Re'Mahn Davis and Ramon Jefferson as running backs, the Kentucky Wildcats boast a strong backfield. Both running backs will see plenty of touches, but expect Davis to have more rushing yards in this game. Davis has had 12 or more carries in all but one game this season, averaging 82.5 running yards per game.

Louisville, meanwhile, doesn't have much to play for in this game as the Cardinals won't be in the college football playoff but have punched a ticket to the ACC championship game. But still, expect quarterback Jack Plummer to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns. He's done that in two of his last three games and can do it against the Wildcats.

Kentucky vs. Louisville: Head-to-head

Kentucky and Louisville play for the Governor's Cup and originally the schools played in the first game of the season. But, in 2007, the game was moved to the final game of the year on Thanksgiving weekend.

Kentucky leads the all-time series 19-15, and the Wildcats are on a four-game win streak.

Kentucky vs. Louisville: Prediction

This seems like a bit of a letdown spot for the Louisville Cardinals, as their focus will be on the ACC Championship game, which is now winnable after FSU quarterback Jordan Travis went down with an injury.

Although we expect the Cardinals to win, Kentucky will be able to keep this game close and will only lose by a field goal, as Louisville will be focused on keeping everyone healthy.

Prediction: Louisville wins by a field goal.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Kentucky Louisville 0 votes