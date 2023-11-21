Keon Coleman 2024 NFL draft projection: How high could the Florida State WR go?

Keon Coleman has become the talk of the town for the Florida State Seminoles this season. The wideout has racked up 615 yards and 11 touchdowns on 45 receptions in 2023.

Coleman's impressive displays have helped the Seminoles to the summit of the Atlantic Coast. FSU holds an 11-0 overall record and is in the hunt for the college football playoffs.

Notably, Coleman is eligible to enter the 2024 NFL draft. Moreover, fans have been curious to learn in which round he could get picked next year.

A look at Keon Coleman's strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Coleman boasts elite size and has the frame for a wideout to success in the NFL. His rapid acceleration and exceptional foot speed make him a nightmare to defend against.

Coleman is also efficient at finding spaces to run into for receiving. He has also made stunning grabs throughout his collegiate career, highlighting his nifty catching skills.

Weaknesses

Despite his promising attributes, Coleman lacks a sense of sharpness in certain aspects of his game. He has struggled while running with the ball after making a catch.

Moreover, Coleman has found it challenging to maintain elite long speed, which eventually allows defensive backs the time to make their recovery runs. He also has room to improve on his hip flexibility and contact balance.

Keon Coleman's 2024 NFL draft projection

Keon Coleman is regarded as a late first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He is tipped as the second-best wideout in the class, only behind LSU's Malik Nabers.

Coleman could work well with a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller has a habit of picking out receivers who find open spaces to run into.

As per reports, the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals are also monitoring Coleman ahead of next year's draft.