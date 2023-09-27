Keyshawn Johnson reveals the secret behind how Deion Sanders skipped the queue and landed his coaching gig

Deion Sanders' Colorado was recently humbled as they were defeated by Oregon. It wasn't just that Dan Lanning's Ducks won the encounter, but the fashion in which they pulled out created a lot of chatter in the CFB world.

In the first half, their offense, led by Bo Nix, scored 35 unanswered points, while Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs offense only recorded a meager 21 yards. Shedeur got sacked seven times during the game.

While this is a reality check for Prime and for the entire Colorado nation, several experts, like Keyshawn Johnson, took this as an opportunity to discuss Sanders' arrival in college football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Recently on Undisputed, Johnson explained why Deion Sanders was able to find a coaching job so fast:

And so certain players in this league, Peyton Manning can go get a job tomorrow, coaching football if he chooses that. Okay. Tom Brady signed on with the Las Vegas Raiders as an owner, because it's Tom Damn Brady. Keyshawn Johnson, Richard Sherman, we might have to wait a little bit if we decided that's the route we wanted to go. Because they're not going to just open up the door for us that way. Not so people shouldn't be mad at the fact that Deion Sanders could decide I'm gonna go coach college football and the door opens up, and Rick George is smart enough and mindful enough to say, 'I need a good football coach. I don't care what color he is

He explained that their exemplary career records automatically open doors for people like Sanders to try something new in the football arena. And this long queue of applications doesn't affect their positions or brand value in this arena.

Although this might be true, there's still a bit of a learning curve with Deion Sanders having first been rejected by Florida State and he had to go coach at the FCS level first.

This reality check is good for the college football world since it grounds the conversation in realistic terms and not the fairytale conversation regarding potential playoffs this year for Colorado.

Rebuilts take time; they are multi-year affairs that are based on recruitment, something Deion excels at.

Deion Sanders' recruitment abilities have created a lot of buzz

One more thing that was touched upon by the cast of Undisputed were Deion's abilities as a top recruiter. Skip Bailess said this regarding the future of the program at Colorado and Deion Sanders:

Okay, but wait a second. Who cares if he's in it for the clicks? Because the clicks matter? What is college football at its core at its heart. It's a recruiter's game. Right? Yes. So there's another emotion operating here beyond jealousy and resentment. And it's just flat out fear among all coaches.

No doubt, his recruiting ability is top-notch and will surely bring him success in the future. Deion Sanders future in college football looks bright, and it's based on his own gravitas as a star player and his ability to motivate the student athletes under him.