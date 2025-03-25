“Kind of like Bronny”: CFB fans react as analyst highlights questions around Shedeur Sanders’ landing spot

As the conversation goes around Shedeur Sanders' possible landing spot in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, many analysts may consider him a top 3 pick. That being said, some notable names are still left expressing concerns about the Colorado star's athleticism and passing abilities.

Discussing Shedeur Sanders' position in the draft, which has become one of the biggest questions this year, analyst Ian Rapoport shared that he thinks the Colorado QB will go as one of the 3 QBs in the top 15 prospects.

Rapoport also touched on the fact that Shedeur has proved his talent by flipping the last two programs he was at. The analyst mentioned how he made a great impact at both Colorado and Jackson State.

Reacting to this analysis, one fan wrote, comparing Shedeur to Lebron James' son, "Would he be a high draft pick if his last name wasn’t Sanders? Kind of like Bronny."

"It’s hard to get any honest answer out of anyone regarding Sanders because it becomes a bizarre referendum on how you view Deion. All I know is Greg Cosell is my guy and he finds a ton of flaws in his game. I bet he goes lower than we expect." another fan highlighted.

"I had a mock draft today where the AI drafted Tyler Shough to the Giants instead of Sanders. I didn't look to see where Sanders went, but it wasn't in the top 10, lol. I can't see that happening IRL, but I won't be shocked if Shedeur goes 1.01, or 2.37, or anywhere in-between." another fan mentioned their AI results.

"Sheduer won’t drop past 3. If you think Dart goes top 15, it almost has to be a trade-up. The Saints are the only other team in the top 15 that would consider one. I think it’s more likely Pittsburgh takes him at 21." Another fan took Shedeur Sanders' side.

"So being average and losing to every good opponent was unbelievable? I don’t understand the Sanders hype at all lol." another fan expressed frustration.

"What did Shadeur do that was impressive? I've never watched a game and thought, man, this guy is unbelievable." Another fan boldly disagreed.

One thing is for sure: Shedeur Sanders, wherever he may land, will hit the ground running to prove all doubts about his play wrong.

A look at Ian Rapoport's words on Shedeur Sanders

Rapoport said that Shedeur Sanders is a rockstar; however, he's not a clear-cut No. 1 overall selection. He further revealed that he wouldn't be surprised if the Colorado quarterback went to the Cleveland Browns at the No. 2 overall spot, which is the same case if he went to the New York Giants at No. 3.

The college football analyst also teased the possibility that Shedeur might go past the top 10 spots. He further said that even though the 2025 NFL Draft is just a month away, he doesn't know what could potentially happen with the Colorado star.

"I mean, he is, he is a rock star, but he's, you know, it's not a slam dunk, number one overall selection. Like, I think a lot of people think Cam Ward is so like, Could Shedeur Sanders go 2 to Cleveland, possibly, three to the Giants? Possible."

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place on 24-26th April in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

