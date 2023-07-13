Kirby Smart opens up on "tough situation to manage": Georgia HC comes clean about off-field issues that have plagued program

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has shown his ability to win on the field as the program has won back-to-back national championships — in 2021 and 2022. However, there seems to be an issue plaguing the Bulldogs off the field as they continue to have problems with the law.

Kirby Smart spoke during a news conference on Tuesday, July 11, about the issues, as the program has had 11 traffic-related moving violations since January 15.

"I don't know if we can ever eradicate speeding, I don't know if that's possible, but I'm going to damn sure try because I don't think that what we're doing right now has been effective enough," Smart said.

He continued to talk about how difficult of a situation this could be and that he was searching for answers.

"It's one of the things we want to manage but it's a tough situation to manage when you 18 to 22 year old men and a lot of them are driving for the first time," he added. "We continue to work on that. I don't have the exact answer. I wish I did." (Via On3)

Kirby Smart continued to talk about how there were disciplinary actions as well as talking about the issues at hand.

How are Kirby Smart and the 2023 Georgia Bulldogs going to do?

The Georgia Bulldogs have been winners of two consecutive national championships. However, this team feels a little different. Ten players were selected in the 2023 NFL draft and that includes their quarterback Stetson Bennett.

It looks like their talent took a massive hit as they lost guys such as defensive tackle Jalen Carter, offensive tackle Broderick Jones, and outside linebacker Nolan Smith. Despite that, they are still the consensus favorites to win the national championship once again as major betting sites have them at +220. The next highest odds are the Alabama Crimson Tide at +600.

This Georgia team, led by Kirby Smart, has a lot of upperclassmen on the roster who have been part of the winning culture. They should be the favorites in every game on their schedule as they avoid playing Alabama during the season. Their toughest game looks to be on the road against the Tennessee Volunteers but otherwise, they should dominate.

The Georgia Bulldogs have won 17 consecutive games heading into the 2023 season and should continue to be a force in the SEC.

