Kirk Herbstreit sends a heartfelt goodbye to Lee Corso after retirement announcement from 'GameDay'

Lee Corso has been a fixture on college football broadcasts for almost four decades. The former coach joined ESPN in 1987 and has remained with the network since.

However, on Friday, ESPN announced that Corso will be retiring from broadcasting. His last broadcast will be on Aug. 30.

Following the announcement, Kirk Herbstreit sent a heartfelt goodbye to his "GameDay" co-host.

"Love ya Coach-you’ll be missed more than ya know. Been our honor to be with ya all these years," Herbstreit tweeted.

Corso released a statement via ESPN.

"My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years," the statement read. "I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement."

What's Lee Corso's legacy at 'College GameDay'

Lee Corso joined ESPN in 1987 as an analyst on the network's Saturday "College GameDay" program. He joined after a spell coaching the Orlando Renegades in the USFL.

Corso was part of the golden age of the program, which eventually became the home of college football's biggest games. He earned notable fanfare for his catchphrase, "Not so fast, my friend!" which he uttered when co-host Kirk Herbstreit made a prediction that he disagreed with. He typically used the catchphrase with a pencil in his hand.

Corso was also famous for ending weekly shows with a mascot headgear prediction. It typically involved the veteran broadcaster picking who he thinks will win the game at "GameDay's" location by wearing the headpiece of the school's mascot. The tradition began in 1996, and as of December, Corso compiled a 284-142 record (66.67%).

Corso will be missed by collegiate football and ESPN. His wit, charm and football knowledge were key components of what made "College GameDay" a must-watch show during the collegiate football season.

