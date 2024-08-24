Did Lee Corso Retire? All you need to know about 89-year-old analyst’s retirement rumors

Lee Corso has been around as part of ESPN's "College GameDay" since 1987. He is known for his extravagant personality and wearing the headgear of the team he picks to win games. That said, time comes for everyone, and at 88, Lee Corso is not getting any younger. So, with rumors swirling about his retirement after his absence from the 2024 college football season's Week 0 matchup between Georgia Tech and Florida State, will he be back as an analyst this season?

Did Lee Corso retire?

No, Lee Corso did not retire. Despite rumors, after missing ESPN's Week 0 coverage in Dublin, Ireland, it was soon announced that he would return when the crew returns to the U.S. He will be back on "College GameDay" for the 2024 college football season and will make his first appearance when Texas A&M takes on Notre Dame in College Station.

In a 2023 interview with GQ, Corso said:

"I'm gonna be like that guy in Vaudeville. They hook him around the neck, and pull him off the stage as he keeps talking."

With that kind of quote, it does not seem like Corso has retirement on his mind at all at the moment.

How much longer will Lee Corso be on 'GameDay'?

At 89, it is not unreasonable for fans to speculate about when Corso will finally ride off into the sunset. Although he is a fan favorite, many wonder how long he can keep up with his work. Corso does not seem to share those concerns. Although he acknowledges that he cannot keep doing the show forever, as long as he feels he is able, he will continue covering college football on "College GameDay."

Corso has been loyal to ESPN's pregame show since 2009 when it stuck by him after his stroke. The network gave him all the time he needed to recover, and he appears grateful for that. As a result, he desires to continue hosting "College GameDay."

That said, ESPN is planning for the future without Corso. Producer Lindsey Lloyd was quoted by GQ as saying there is a design for the show when he leaves, "but I don't know if it's appropriate for me to answer that."

Lee Corso's 'College GameDay' record

Having been an active member of "College GameDay" since 1987, Corso has an extensive record of picking which team will win on every episode. His record is quite impressive, as he has picked correctly 275 times and incorrectly 139 times. That gives him a 66.43% success rate. He loves to wear the mascot head of the team he picks, and it looks like that will continue for at least one more season.

