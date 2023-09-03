Where is Lee Corso? What is he doing now?

Lee Corso is considered the epitome of college football legends. He left an indelible mark on the sport. He is known as one of the greatest coaches and sports broadcasters today. Corso has a career spanning decades that has been highlighted by his dedication and love for the game.

Where is Lee Corso?

Lee Corso's illustrious career in football began on the sidelines as a coach. He coached various positions and in various capacities. His coaching ventures included serving as the head coach at the University of Louisville, Indiana University and Northern Illinois University.

After his coaching stints, Corso took on a new role that cemented his legendary status. In 1987, ESPN took him on board as an analyst for the iconic College Gameday Show. His infectious enthusiasm and knowledge of football garnered instant favoritism from fans even today.

Today, Lee Corso continues to be a cherished figure in college football and the world of broadcasting. His contributions to the sport and associated rituals are celebrated by the CFB community.

What is Lee Corso doing now?

Corso is 88 years of age and has faced numerous health challenges. In 2009, he faced a life-altering moment when he suffered a stroke. He endured paralysis, speech difficulties and cognitive challenges afterward.

However, his unwavering love for football brought him back to ESPN. His journey comprised intensive care, rehabilitation, and a triumphant return.

Corso has been married to his wife Betsy since 1957 and has four children and ten grandchildren. His recent appearance on College Gamedays was applauded by fans. However, his health issues due to aging remain a matter of concern.

Corso has faced visible challenges. He frequently stumbled, remained disconnected from conversations, and had increased breaks on Gamedays. His absence from some broadcasts raised concerns for fans.

No matter what, Corso's legacy outshines the concerns as he appears on College Gamedays 2023.

