Will Pat McAfee be on College GameDay 2023? Exploring the College GameDay 2023 crew

The 37th season of ESPN's "College GameDay" is set to commence with expectations of Pat McAfee's appearance, taking excitement levels off the charts.

The lively episode is confirmed to air from Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte on Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

Further schedules will be announced by ESPN in the coming days. Fans are eagerly waiting for the guest lists, with much anticipation for McAfee's presence.

Will Pat McAfee be on College GameDay 2023?

Pat McAfee is increasingly forging a path with his exuberant personality and insightful commentary. His unfiltered enthusiasm and deep understanding of the game have endeared him to the fans.

As the show's kick-off event marks the beginning, Pat McAfee's presence is confirmed, bringing his fresh dynamic to the discussions.

The crew consists of Rece Davis as the host for the three-hour show. He is expected to welcome analysts and reporters alongside.

The show is also set to be graced by the insights of additional crew members like Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, and Desmond Howard. Furthermore, Jen Lada and Jess Sims' addition to the show as reporters is sure to bring in more engagement and appreciation.

McAfee's ESPN landing via NFL

McAfee made a captivating comeback as a YouTuber with 'The Pat McAfee Show' at 36. He further ventured into WWE as an announcer and contributed at ESPN with his appearances on 'College Gamedays'. He also boasted a 4-year $120 million deal with FanDuel, before announcing his transition into ESPN.

McAfee shone as a kicker for West Virginia's Mountaineers, gaining an All-American status in 2008 ans was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft as a punter.

2014 and 2016 marked his remarkable Pro Bowl selections in addition to earning a place on the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

His remarkable durability set him a class apart as he continued with the Colts for eight seasons. However, in an unfortunate twist of fate, McAfee retired from the NFL in February 2017 due to multiple knee surgeries, furthering him into the role of one of the most popular hosts.

