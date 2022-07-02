Pat McAfee claims he would’ve never made it to the NFL if he earned NIL money

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee has revealed that if the NIL had been around when he was drafted, he would of never made it to the NFL.

The 35-year-old was taken by the Colts in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft and played eight seasons with Indianapolis. Now a famous sports analyst with his own show, The Pat McAfee Show. The former punter has revealed that had NIL money been available to him before he was drafted, it would of been hard for him to continue to push for his NFL dream.

McAfee said via the The Pat McAfee Show:

“I would’ve never made it to the NFL, I’ve always been a person I’m not supposed to have money, I’ve experienced that but I would’ve never made it, no chance at all. Need that I still gotta make it, I still gotta make it type thing to drive me especially through those workouts. So respect to the majority of the kids who are able to manage instant success both financially and also on the field so you can go on and achieve professional football."

With the new NIL deal, college players can make money off their names, images and likeness while not yet in the professional world of sports. Some have warned the students against spending all their money. NFL legend Deion Sanders stated that schools should employ financial counselors to help young athletes take care of their money.

McAfee's show a hit

After his NFL career ended, the former Colt floated around with Barstool Sports with his show, the Pat McAfee Show. The former punter then moved on from Barstool in 2019 and has not looked back.

He rose to prominence last year with his close friend Aaron Rodgers, a weekly guest on the show. This drove millions to his YouTube channel where his show is seen. It is also on Sirius XM radio as well.

Such is the scope of what the former punter has done, he secured a deal with FanDuel last year which is a four-year deal worth $120 million. The show now has an exclusive partnership with the betting organization.

The 35-year-old has risen remarkably since he left the NFL and he is showing no signs of slowing down.

