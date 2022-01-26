Aaron Rodgers hints at revealing crucial decision about his future live on The Pat McAfee Show

As soon as the Green Bay Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, Aaron Rodgers was in the headlines again. Everyone is on the edge of their seats waiting to hear what Rodgers' future with the Packers will be like. In one of his frequent appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, the potential NFL MVP stated that while he hasn't made the decision yet, he would love to "troll" his haters when he does.

On Tuesday's show, Rodgers spoke to McAfee and his former teammate AJ Hawk and was asked about what 2022 holds for his football career. Rodgers came up with the idea to stick it to all of those who are against McAfee allowing Rodgers to use the show as his personal platform.

"In the past, I have enjoyed leaking... like when I re-signed, I hit up James Jones... it p****s off the pros like Schefter and Rapoport, who are great at what they do... But when I come to a decision, I should probably come on your show first, right?"

Aaron Rodgers and The Pat McAfee Show

Aaron Rodgers caused quite a stir in 2021 when he started being a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and used it as a platform to talk about his beliefs, career, and all the COVID-19 controversy.

Rodgers has become a frequent guest on the program throughout 2021 and has revealed some secrets to McAfee before anyone else in the media, including the real story behind his COVID-19 "remedies" and his rocky relationship with the Packers.

McAfee's show has come a long way in 2021, earning a $120 million deal with FanDuel Sportsbook in December. Getting the exclusive on Aaron Rodgers' decision on his NFL future is the cherry on top for The Pat McAfee Show.

If you watch the entire clip, you start to get a sense that this might just be the end of the road for Rodgers. He went out of his way to thank McAfee and the audience for allowing him to come on the show and get his word out there. It may just be because the NFL season is over and he's going to take some time for himself, but you can't help but think he might be signing off for the last time as Aaron Rodgers, quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.

Insane numbers 🤯 @PatMcAfeeShow has 72k people watching his interview with Aaron Rodgers on YouTube right now.This isn't a network show distributed on cable television — he owns it.Insane numbers 🤯 .@PatMcAfeeShow has 72k people watching his interview with Aaron Rodgers on YouTube right now.This isn't a network show distributed on cable television — he owns it.Insane numbers 🤯

Either way, it would be a huge draw if Rodgers really came down to Indianapolis and announced his retirement live on the show. It could easily be McAfee's most-viewed show ever.

