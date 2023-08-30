Take a look at the 10 Best College Gameday Celebrity pickers

Ranking the 10 best College Gameday celebrity pickers could be quite easy, right? You just pick the one celebrity who's had the most wins and losses, and you're set. But with this list, we're not going to take that route.

Instead, we're going to see whether the relatively "bigger" celebrities have had the most success with their picks, then consider that as part of their ranking. So someone who's a bit less-known but has a perfect record might be lower than someone far more famous who has a middling or even bad record.

That said, let's begin!

Ranking Top 10 College Gameday celebrity pickers

#10. LeBron James

During his first stint with the Cavs, LeBron was in town for the 2008 matchup between the Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions.

An obvious and proud Buckeyes fan, the NBA superstar picked Ohio State over Penn State during that appearance, and the Buckeyes lost.

LeBron has been a disappointing 5-5 since, which is not a good look for an elite basketball player who was also a first-team all-state wide receiver as a sophomore at St. Vincent-St. Mary.

#9. Will Ferrell

One might think that Will Ferrell is a far out choice, but he's actually a USC alum, writes SBNation.

He picked the Trojans over the Ducks in 2010, and he was wrong. He's also 5-5 like LeBron all-time, but we'll give him a pass for not being an actual athlete himself.

#8. Joel McHale

Another seemingly random inclusion to this list of the best College Gameday celebrity pickers, "Community" star Joel McHale did pretty well, all things considered.

He's 12-8 in his picks, which likely comes from his connection to the sport: he's actually a walk-on at the University of Washington in 1992. He just never played in a game and ended up a member of the Huskies scouting team instead.

#7. Charles Barkley

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is among the best College Gameday celebrity pickers in terms of wins. He is 23-18 all-time, and is actually the first one to ever be a celebrity picker at the show.

A big Auburn fan, all his picks for the Tigers ended up in wins (3-0 total) twice against Alabama and once versus Tennessee.

#6. Keegan Michael-Key

A Penn State alum, Keegan Michael-Key of Key and Peele fame, also has a sky-high winning pick total--he's currently 25-13, with his Nittany Lions 2-1 over Iowa, Wisconsin, and Ohio State.

But the most memorable part of his appearance is a photo of him wearing Penn State colors and looking almost exactly like head coach James Franklin. He even made a hilarious impression of the coach on air.

#5. Lil Wayne

Weezy is a New Orleans native and was in town for the 2016 game between LSU and Alabama. He picked wrong that time, but he's currently 7-3 all-time, which puts him smack dab in the middle of this best College Gameday celebrity pickers list.

#4. Alice Cooper

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, a Detroit native, arrived to the desk in style for the 2014 Ohio State-Michigan State match.

He picked wrong as the Spartans trounced the Buckeyes, but he still ended up with a very respectable 8-3 record. This places him fourth on our best College Gameday celebrity pickers list.

#3. Stephen A. Smith

Which self-respecting sports fan doesn't know this guy? While he's been clowned a bit for his recent failures at picking the winner of the NBA Finals for the last few years, his CFB picks are a bit more... respectable.

The outspoken TV sports personality is 7-5 all-time, but his notoriety in the sports world is what made him third on this list.

#2. Peyton Manning 7-3

Perhaps the closest celebrity we can link to college football on this list, NFL and Tennessee legend Peyton Manning has a 7-3 record at College Gameday. He appeared during Week 7 of last year's season, where all of his winning picks were solid, convincing victories.

#1. Katy Perry

Katy Perry is not connected to any college football school, nor is she an obvious sportsperson herself. In fact, her only connection is that her manager is an Ole Miss fan.

But this still didn't deter the ultra-famous pop star from picking well, going 7-2 during her stint in 2014's Week 6. She even hit on then-Oklahoma Sooners QB Trevor Knight live on air, name-dropping him and saying, "call me!" like it's no big deal.