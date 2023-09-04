Lee Corso stroke: When did the legendary sportscaster suffer a stroke?

Veteran sportscaster Lee Corso is 88 years old and still is a regular on ESPN's famous "College GameDay." He's faced health issues in the past, but that hasn't prevented him from doing what he loves.

This year, some fans have expressed their concerns regarding Corso's health and ability to continue participating on the program. The consensus, as he appeared in the Week 1 show on the North Carolina campus in Charlotte, was that he was struggling to perform and stumbling over his words.

His wacky antics have been a staple of college football TV since 1987 when "College GameDay" first aired.

Here's a look back at one of Lee Corso's previous health issues and how he fared.

On May 16, 2009, the ESPN legend had a minor stroke. He didn't suffer any lasting repercussions from the episode, which was caused by an arterial blockage.

At the time, ESPN released a statement from Lee Corso:

"This is just a small bump in the road, a 'not so fast, my friend' in my game of life. I look forward to making a full recovery and returning to ESPN for my 23rd season analyzing the greatest sport in the world – college football."

The episode occurred at his house in Central Florida, on a day on which Corso said he felt a little disoriented while going to pick up his daily newspaper. His wife, Betsy, told the Palm Beach Post how she found him in their backyard:

"I came out and I said something, and he turned around and looked at me and his mouth ... I was in shock," Betsy Corso said. "I could hardly believe it. But I knew."

Corso, 74 at the time, had half his face paralyzed, and he was unable to speak. He spent three days in the intensive care unit and a week in the hospital. The recovery process took the better part of the summer.

"I wouldn't let myself give up," Corso said. "I set a goal. I'd be at Virginia Tech (referring to the Week 1 game ). That's one thing with stroke victims: You've got to have a goal, and you cannot accept anything but that goal."

And he did, participating in the entire season for ESPN.