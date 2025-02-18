Kobe Hudson NFL Draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for UCF WR ft. LA Rams

A versatile wide receiver capable of playing outside or in the slot, Kobe Hudson will try to make an impact in the NFL after producing for two different programs in five years of college football.

Ad

Hudson played the last three seasons for the UCF Knights after starting his college career at Auburn. During his five-year college career, he notched up 181 receptions for 2,961 yards and 23 touchdowns.

At 6-1 and 200 pounds, Kobe Hudson is strong for a slot receiver, which is his more likely position in the pros. Hudson is proficient at running deep routes, although he can attack all three levels of the secondary.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hudson’s main issue seems to be his hands as he averaged six drops per season in the last four years. He is also a lower volume receiver compared to other players who can play the slot.

Ad

Trending

Top three landing spots for UCF WR Kobe Hudson

With five years of college football under his belt, Kobe Hudson proved that he could produce consistently at the college level, but he does not have the most measurables. The UCF product is projected to be a Day 3 pick at this point.

While Hudson was productive with Auburn and UCF, he didn’t command the lion’s share of the targets on either team. He also has limited speed and the drops are an issue.

Ad

Kobe Hudson was a solid route runner at UCF. - Source: Imagn

However, he proved he could contribute at two different programs. His versatility manning any wide receiver spot could also be an asset for teams that can create mismatches through their scheme. Hudson is polished enough to become a get on the field and produce as a third or fourth receiver in the right scheme.

Ad

#3. Kansas City Chiefs

Few teams do as good a job at creating open spaces in the passing game as the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, it helps when Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback. Kobe Hudson would also be given time to develop, as has happened with other young receivers in KC.

The Chiefs need to add depth at the position with DeAndre Hopkins, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson and Hollywood Brown hitting free agency. Rashee Rice and James Worthy should be the starters, but there’s little depth behind them.

Ad

Then there is Travis Kelce, who, at 35, could be pondering retirement. Someone has to create space down the middle of the field and Hudson’s ability to exploit all areas of the field could be appealing.

#2. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a couple of talented receivers in Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, but there’s little else, with Elijah Moore headed for free agency. The Browns have little wiggle room in the salary cap, which means they will have to build through the Draft.

Ad

Adding a versatile wide receiver like Kobe Hudson would allow them to add a receiver who has the potential to contribute right away in the latter stages of the Draft.

Cleveland is in rebuilding mode again, so looking for young players who can hit their stride in the next few seasons should be a priority. The UCF product is worth a shot.

#1. Los Angeles Rams

There could be some changes in the Los Angeles Rams offense in 2025. Super Bowl hero receiver Cooper Kupp has reportedly been notified that he will not remain with the team. Quarterback Matthew Stafford could also be traded, as the team and the signal caller can’t find common ground in contract negotiations.

The Rams still have Puka Nacua, but DeMarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell and Tyler Johnson have been inconsistent. The Rams could bring Kobe Hudson in and add an efficient route runner to the wide receiver corps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.