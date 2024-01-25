Kool-Aid McKinstry 2024 NFL Draft projection: 5 potential landing spots for the Alabama CB ft. Rams and more

Kool-Aid McKinstry declared for the 2024 NFL draft in early January and is projected to be a first-round pick.

McKinstry played three seasons at Alabama and recorded 32 tackles and seven passes defenses last year. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. currently has him as his fifth-ranked cornerback.

With McKinstry expected to be a first-round pick, let's take a look at five landing spots for him.

5 landing spots for Kool-Aid McKinstry

#1, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have been projected to select a cornerback with their first-round pick, and Kool-Aid McKinstry makes a lot of sense in that spot.

McKinstry would be an immediate starter for Los Angeles, who started Akhello Witherspoon and Cobie Durant at corner last year. Additionally, Witherspoon is a pending free agent.

McKinstry would be cornerback one for the Rams and lockdown opposing team's top receivers.

#2, Minnesota Vikings

Many thought the Minnesota Vikings would use their first-round pick on a cornerback last season, but that wasn't the case.

Instead, with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Minnesota should address its need and select Kool-Aid McKinstry.

The Vikings used a second-round pick on Andrew Booth Jr. last season, who struggled and has an injury history. McKinstry would be an immediate starter for Minnesota and help strengthen its secondary.

#3, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles' defense struggled down the stretch, and the team will likely draft a cornerback and linebacker early.

Philadelphia started James Bradberry and Darius Slay last season. Bradberry had a PFF grade of 56.5, while Slay was 68.4. The Eagles should look to replace Bradberry, and McKinstry can come in and be an immediate starter.

#4, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have more pressing needs than cornerbacks, but if the draft falls a certain way, the Saints could select Kool-Aid McKinstry.

The Saints have Lonnie Johnson, Isaac Yiadom and Shemar Jean-Charles as pending free agents, so there is a need to add to the cornerback room. McKinstry would battle Paulson Adebo for a starting job, but if not, he would be a rotational player and add some depth to the secondary.

#5, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers' secondary was a problem all season long, and for whatever reason, Rasul Douglas was dealt to the Buffalo Bills at the deadline.

The Packers started Jaire Alexander and Carrington Valentine at cornerback last season, but both struggled. Green Bay needs to address the secondary early and often in the draft, and Kool-Aid McKinstry is a good fit.