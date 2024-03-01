Kool-Aid McKinstry draft stock: Alabama DB’s potential team fits, strengths and flaws explored

Kool-Aid McKinstry is one of the top cornerbacks available heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide, and last year, recorded 32 tackles and seven pass defenses as a shutdown corner.

Although McKinstry is in Indianapolis for the NFL Draft Combine, he will be unable to go through on-field drills due to a medical check, which revealed a broken foot. However, he's expected to be 100 percent well before training camp opens, so it likely won't impact his draft stock too much.

Kool-Aid McKinstry draft projection & potential fits

The Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Kool-Aid McKinstry said at the combine (via Las Vegas Raiders website):

"I'm more of a guy who has great IQ. ... (I'm) able to play man, not afraid to get in anyone's face and challenge them at the line of scrimmage. Being able to run with guys and cut them off and make plays down the field, make plays when they're shorter routes."

McKinstry will likely go in the second half of the first round, and some potential fits for him are the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions.

All four teams are picking in the 20's, which is the range that McKinstry is expected to be picked at.

Kool-Aid McKinstry strengths and weaknesses

Kool-Aid McKinstry scouting report

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry is draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s seventh-ranked cornerback heading into the draft.

McKinstry is known for his awareness. With his length, he has the ability to break up passes. He's also a physical corner, who isn't afraid to jam up the receiver, while he can also be used as a punt and kick returner if needed.

A weakness of McKinstry is his red zone patience, as he tends to bite on fakes or misreads near the endzone, which needs to fixed to succeed in the NFL. He also got away with a lot of hand fighting in college, which could be called a lot more in the NFL.

Nevertheless, Kool-Aid McKinstry is projected to be a Day 1 starting cornerback in the NFL.