LaJohntay Wester expresses disappointment on Shedeur Sanders’ dramatic draft slide to the 5th round

LaJohntay Wester caught passes from Shedeur Sanders in his final season of collegiate football. Wester parlayed a stellar 2025 campaign to earn a sixth-round selection, with the Baltimore Ravens drafting him at No. 203.

Sanders was also selected on Day 3. However, his fall was considered one of the biggest shocks in the modern era. Wester gave his two cents about his former QB's monumental slide.

"I was disappointed that they did him like that," Wester said on Sunday, via the Ravens' website. "I know Shedeur is going to get in the lab. He's going to work hard and he's going to win that job in Cleveland."

Wester racked up 74 catches, 931 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns while catching passes from Sanders last season. He's one of the three Colorado wideouts selected in the draft alongside Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr.

What's next for LaJohntay Wester and Shedeur Sanders?

The Baltimore Ravens drafted LaJohntay Wester to fill a need at punt returner. Wester is an asset on special teams, as evidenced by his 76-yard punt return touchdown against the Utah Utes in 2024.

He could also step in alongside Zay Flowers and DeAndre Hopkins as the team's third-string wide receiver. Wester's foot speed and elusiveness, coupled with his low center of gravity, could be a nightmare for opposing defenders.

Shedeur Sanders was once projected to be a top three pick. However, he slipped to the fifth round before the Cleveland Browns selected him at No. 144.

Sanders enters a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland. He's vying for the Week 1 starting job with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, as well as fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Any of them could start the season opener, considering Deshaun Watson's injury setback.

Wester believes that Sanders has what it takes to be the Browns' quarterback of the present and future. It's likely that the former Colorado star QB shares that sentiment, and he'll look to give Kevin Stefanski a selection headache for the 2025 campaign.

