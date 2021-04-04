Lamar Cardinals vs #25 Southeastern Louisiana Lions Prediction & Match Preview - April 3, 2021 | FCS College Football

The 25th-ranked Southeastern Louisiana Lions will take on the Lamar Cardinals after enduring a tough 45-56 loss on the road to Incarnate Word Cardinals.

Southeastern Louisiana are 2-2 on the season and will be looking to get back above .500 against the Lamar Cardinals. The Lions will wrap up their spring season with another road game against Nicholls next weekend.

Meanwhile, the Lamar Cardinals are coming off a hard-fought 31-23 victory over the Northwestern State Demons. They haven't fared well against ranked opponents during the spring season, losing all their games by double-digit points.

They'll look to change that against the Lions on Saturday night.

Lamar Cardinals vs #25 Southeastern Louisiana Lions How to watch | FCS College Football

Date: April 3, 2021.

Time: 7 PM EST.

How to watch: ESPN+.

Advertisement

Lamar Cardinals vs #25 Southeastern Louisiana Lions Head to Head | FCS Football

Lamar Cardinals

The Lamar Cardinals and Southeastern Louisiana Lions will meet for the 13th time on Saturday night. Southeastern Louisiana hold a 8-4 head-to-head advantage.

The Lions are riding a three-game win streak against Lamar heading into Saturday night's game.

Lamar Cardinals vs #25 Southeastern Louisiana Lions Team News | FCS Football

Lamar Cardinals

Lamar Cardinals

The Lamar Cardinals are led in offense by senior quarterback Jordan Hoy. He has completed 60% of his passes for 1,611 passing yards and eight touchdowns. He has also added 400 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 121 carries.

🚨🚨Gameday🚨🚨

Big Red travels to Hammond to face Southeastern Louisiana in regular-season finale. #WeAreLU



Gameday Links:

🏟️ - Strawberry Stadium

⏰ - 6 p.m.

📺 - https://t.co/tZkVUI546P

📻 - https://t.co/HzQ9rQwXyK

📊 - https://t.co/PPnNdT1N5L pic.twitter.com/chp0q6DT1a — Lamar University Football (@LamarFootball) April 3, 2021

Advertisement

The Cardinals offense is led by wide receiver Kirkland Banks. He has been the number one target for Hoy this spring season. Banks has caught 36 passes for 506 yards and one touchdown this spring as well.

Meanwhile, Lamar's defense is led by two front-seven players, linebacker David Crosley and defensive end Daniel Crosley. Crosley has registered 72 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks this season. Crosley has recorded 60 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks this spring.

#25 Southeastern Louisiana Lions

Southeastern Louisiana Lions

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions are led in offense by senior quarterback Cole Kelley. He has completed 64% of his passes for 1,532 yards and nine touchdowns. Cole Kelley has also registered two rushing touchdowns.

Advertisement

Cole Kelley's favorite target during the college football spring season has been redshirt junior CJ Turner. Turner has caught 26 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns. He's averaging 13.38 yards per reception and 116 yards per game this spring.

Meanwhile, Southeastern Louisiana's defense is led by senior linebacker Alexis Ramos. Ramos has registered 45 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and two pass breakups. The senior linebacker has also forced one fumble and recovered one fumble this season in defense.

Lamar Cardinals vs #25 Southeastern Louisiana Lions Projected Starters | FCS Football

Lamar Cardinals

QB: Jordan Hoy.

RB: Myles Wanza.

WR: Kirkland Banks, Kenny Allen, Carmoni Green.

TE: Case Robinson.

#25 Southeastern Louisiana Lions

QB: Cole Kelley.

RB: Morgan Ellison.

WR: CJ Turner, Javon Conner, Austin Mitchell.

TE: Nick Kovacs.

Lamar Cardinals vs #25 Southeastern Louisiana Lions Prediction | FCS Football

The Lamar Cardinals have a great opportunity to go into SE Louisiana and knock off the 25th-ranked Lions. But for that, they'll need their defense to win the line of scrimmage. The Lions quarterback Cole Kelley has only thrown two interceptions this spring.

If the Lamar Cardinals can pressure Kelley and make him uncomfortable, they could have a shot at an upset. The Lamar Cardinals have a talented offense as well. The Cardinals offense could do just enough to help their defense get an upset win on Saturday night.

Prediction: Lamar Cardinals 24-14 Southeastern Louisiana Lions