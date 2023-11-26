Lane Kiffin reacts to a touching Saban family moment as Nick Saban shares Iron bowl victory with Miss Terry

Alabama coach Nick Saban won another Iron Bowl when his side narrowly beat the Auburn Tigers 27-24 to close out the regular college football season.

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, who has a long-standing relationship with Nick Saban, reacted with a heart emoji on X to a touching video of the Alabama coach hugging his wife, Terry Saban, after the Iron Bowl win.

Ms. Terry moments

Nick Saban's wife, Terry Saban, has had several 'Ms. Terry moments' over the years as part of the Alabama Crimson Tide folklore.

Terry Saban has looked after the Alabama players and provided a softer approach over the years as her husband has pushed the players hard.

The adorable moments Terry shares with her family and players have been dubbed 'Terry moments.'

After the win against Kentucky, the Alabama coach revealed the close relationship Terry Saban shares with defensive back Terrion Arnold.

“Well, you know her and Terrion are really kind of buddies. I know she sort of texts with him and all that," Saban said. "And you know I kinda get on ‘em. So it's just like kind of raising your children. I’m the guy that's always trying to get them to do right. And she’s the mama who is always trying to make ‘em happy. That's the way it has been for a long time."

There are likely to be several 'Terry moments' in the coming years since Nick Saban has shown that he is not retiring anytime soon.

The unique relationship between Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin is considered a branch of the legendary 'Nick Saban coaching tree,' having served as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2016 after unsuccessful coaching stints at Tennessee and USC.

Kiffin and Saban won a national championship together and have stayed friendly over the years, even as Kiffin got back to coaching in the SEC with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Before the season began, Kiffin gave an update on how Nick Saban helped him during a difficult time of his life when his coaching stocks were at their lowest.

"You continue to be appreciative for the opportunity he gave, but not just that. People give people opportunities all the time," Kiffin said Monday. "But, the things that I learned from him defensively, things I learned from him organizationally, discipline, so I'm extremely grateful to him. He really helped me in a really challenging time in my life."

It seems as if Kiffin and Saban still share a strong bond from their time working together in Tuscaloosa.