Last chance for Pac-12 survival as three teams might erase Pacific-12's Colorado to Big 12 woes: CFB fans drop alternate options

The Pac-12's survival as a Power Five conference is at risk with Colorado to Big 12 looking inevitable in 2024.

All reports indicate that come next year, Pacific-12 will lose at least five to six programs. However, one Oregon State Beavers fan has issued a potential chance for survival for the conference.

According to @OS_Beaver on Twitter, Pacific-12 has "one last chance at surviving," and that is to add Tulane, SMU and SDSU to stay a "respectable Power Five conference."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

OS_Beaver @OS_Beaver pic.twitter.com/dNstmel0WG Pac-12 is rumored to have 1 chance at surviving and it is the below. Either this gets done in next 10-14 days to stay a respectable P5, or conference won't survive. Tulane, SMU and SDSU. #Pac12

Signing the SMU Mustangs, Tulane Green Wave and San Diego State Aztecs could be a positive move for the Pac-12 Conference. But the fan wants it to sign them in the next 10-14 days.

Pacific-12 will undoubtedly find it hard to replace the loss of the Colorado Buffaloes, USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins. But with the latest rumors suggesting the exit of the Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats as well, the conference is in dire need of reinforcements.

Adding the three fan-suggested programs would be a great plus for the conference.

Other college football fans have also chimed in with their own ideas.

Eric Fluegge @ericfluegge @OS_Beaver I think they need to add Gonzaga and Boise State. Gonzaga not having football sucks, but it’ll help the Basketball side of things obviously. And Boise State is just a solid football program. At this point you have to add them in the mix.

Corey @cjpony16 @OS_Beaver Add CSU and Memphis too.

Ray Peterson @_raypeterson @OS_Beaver @OceansideAztec I’d love to see TCU instead of Tulane

What is the likelihood of the Pac-12 adding these three teams?

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl - Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State

In order to get a better look at this proposal, we need to look at each program individually. Let's begin with the San Diego State Aztecs, as they were rumored to be leaving the Mountain West and joining the Pac-12 but ended up staying put at the 11th hour.

It looks like the relationship between SDSU and the Mountain West Conference is rocky at best right now, and they seem to be looking for a new home in 2024. The 'Conference of Champions' were interested, so why would they not be at this juncture?

The SMU Mustangs are currently in the American Athletic Conference (ACC) and could be looking to make the jump to a Power Five conference. This makes sense for the conference as they get a footprint inside the state of Texas and a hotbed of the talent there.

For the Mustangs, this will be an immediate step up in notoriety as they are going to be in a P5 conference. SMU would be in its best position since the Pony Express days.

Finally, let's dive into the Tulane Green Wave. This one is going to be the most difficult to make the argument for. Based in New Orleans, Louisiana, the Green Wave will be on a long trip across the country each week they play on the road.

Tulane is currently in the American as well, but the Big 12 seems a more likely play than a conference on the other side of the country. While we can't disregard this idea, it is a very unlikely situation to happen.

There can be another team in a non-Power Five conference that can replace Tulane because if they lose five teams, the Pac-12 needs to add an odd number of teams.

The conference is in flux, but two of those teams need to join and find a third if they want the Pac-12 to survive in 2024 and beyond. However, it seems like some teams may be opposed to expansion at all.