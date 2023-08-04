Last hope for Pac-12 survival as 9 teams meet to sign grant of rights; George Kliavkoff giving his best shot: Reports

The Pac-12's presidents convened for an urgent meeting on Friday morning to sign the grant of rights for the new media deal. The meeting came amid the turbulent forces of realignment threatening the existence of the century-old conference.

After a long period of intense negotiation for a new media deal, the Pac-12 finally landed one with tech giant Apple earlier this week. The conference commissioner, George Kliavkoff, presented the details of the deal to conference members on Tuesday.

It was reported that the conference’s presidents did not vote to accept or reject the new media deal on Tuesday, which has generated some widespread rumors. However, the meeting on Friday creates a glimmer of hope for the conference in its bid for survival.

John Canzano @johncanzanobft Pac-12 CEO Group meeting is underway now. All nine of the remaining universities have confirmed their president/chancellors are in the meeting.



They are meeting with the intent to sign the Grant of Rights.

The Pac-12 may stay together and sign the grant of rights

The Pac-12 appears to be on its way to survival with the latest development coming out of the conference. Brett McMurphy of Action Network shared a report indicating that the Pac-12 might ultimately decide to remain united and proceed with a Grant of Rights agreement.

This suggests that George Kliavkoff and the conference were working on a surprising solution to address the situation. Many college football analysts have predicted the fall of the conference over the last few months. However, that might not be the case going forward.

Signing the grant of rights offers the conference the needed calm after months of chaos. This will also create a good level of confidence among members of the conference in the commitment to make the Pac-12 a bigger brand in the college sports landscape.

Optimism continues to grow with the league that they might end up staying together. The result of the meeting and the signing of the grant of rights will have a lot of influence on the conference's future. We wait to see what the outcome will eventually be.

Will the Apple deal end up becoming lucrative?

The media rights proposal from Apple, presented to Pac-12 members this week, is said to incorporate various tiers of incentives. These incentives offer substantial benefits to teams in the event that specific subscription thresholds are achieved.

While the Pac-12 couldn't seal a deal as big as that of the Big 12, which earns its teams $31.7 million, the conference teams could eventually earn more than the Big 12 with the term on the deal with Apple. However, this is only possible if the teams stay together.