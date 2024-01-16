“LEAD US TO THE PROMISED LAND!!!!” - NFL fans urge Caleb Williams to join hands with $15 million worth Justin Fields in Chicago

Former USC Trojans star quarterback Caleb Williams declared for the 2024 NFL draft through his Instagram account on Monday. Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and had another stellar season in 2023, is widely projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

The Chicago Bears, who currently own the top pick, will have to decide whether to trade their current quarterback, Justin Fields and build their franchise around Williams.

Williams thanked his fans and coaches for their support and said he was ready to take on the next challenge. He also added in his tweets #FightOn and #Hornsdown4Life.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

His announcement sparked a lot of reactions from NFL fans, some of whom urged him to join forces with Fields, who boasts a net worth of $15 million.

“WELCOME TO CHICAGO!!!! LEAD US TO THE PROMISED LAND!!!!” One fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“Welcome to Chi Town,” one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Will the Bears pick Caleb Williams as the first player in the draft?

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Ryan Poles, the Bears' general manager, is open to different possibilities for the team's future at quarterback.

Caleb Williams

Some reports suggest that the Bears might pick Williams as the first player in the draft. This could mean that the current quarterback of the Bears, Justin Fields, would be traded to another team for more draft picks.

For example, according to mock drafts, the Bears could get a second-round pick (No. 44) and a fourth-round pick (No. 112) for Fields.

If the Bears decide to draft a new quarterback like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels, it would probably end Fields' career in Chicago and send him to a new team.

Also read: Fact Check: Has Caleb Williams asked Bears to trade the first overall pick before declaring for draft? Assessing viral post about USC QB