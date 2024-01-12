Fact Check: Has Caleb Williams asked Bears to trade the first overall pick before declaring for draft? Assessing viral post about USC QB

The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft and it will be interesting to see what they decide to do. They could select a new franchise quarterback if they decide to move on from Justin Fields.

They could also trade the pick to a quarterback-needy team and gain more draft capital along the way.

While many top prospects have declared for the NFL draft, USC's star quarterback and projected top-10 pick Caleb Williams is yet to do so. He has three days to declare before Monday's deadline kicks in for college prospects.

According to a user known as Wesley Steinberg on X who claims to be a New York Giants insider, Williams wants assurance that the Bears will trade the first overall pick before declaring for the draft. He also said that Williams and his camp want nothing to do with Chicago.

"BREAKING: USC QB Caleb Williams wants assurances the #Bears will be trading the first overall pick before declaring for the draft. Williams and his camp have no interest in playing in Chicago."

The rumor is not true and the spoof account likely posted this to throw dirt on one of the top prospect's names.

Nevertheless, Williams has done quite a bit to hurt his prospects as he enters the draft. He declined to speak to the media after the team's loss to UCLA and also allegedly requested partial ownership of whichever team drafts him.

Aside from personality issues, he's also not the biggest QB prospect as he's listed at just 6'1".

#Update: Caleb Williams has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears are in an interesting situation, holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Roger Goodell during the 2018 NFL Draft

While the Chicago Bears finished the 2023-24 season with a 7-10 record, they hold this year's first overall pick. They own Carolina's first overall pick after they used that as part of a trade to land the No. 1 pick in last year's draft while drafting Bryce Young. Chicago now has two top-10 picks in this year's draft.

Quarterback Justin Fields just completed his third season in the NFL. Although he has struggled, compiling a 10-28 record, he's made strides in the last two seasons, especially this year.

He went 5-8 as the starter and set career highs in passing touchdowns and passer rating while throwing the fewest interceptions in a single season.

The Bears will have to decide soon whether or not they are going to ride with Fields or go elsewhere with a new quarterback.