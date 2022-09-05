Watch: LeBron James and son Bronny pulled up for the Ohio State-Notre Dame game

Ohio State and Notre Dame got their season off to a cracking start as the second-ranked Buckeyes locked horns with the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish.

With the stadium packed out to the max, fans were eager to see both teams put on a show. What they were not expecting was an appearance from NBA and Ohio royalty LeBron James and his son, Bronny.

The father and son were there to cheer on the Buckeyes and when the camera eventually found the pair on the sidelines, the crowd erupted.

Watch the video below:

DARIUS ALFORD 🧑🏾‍💻 @IAMDARIUSALFORD

LeBron and Bronny pulled up to the Ohio State-Notre Dame game LeBron and Bronny pulled up to the Ohio State-Notre Dame game 👑 https://t.co/8ATnNmdkuB

LeBron, an Ohio native, is never shy about going back to his roots and would have been pleased with what he saw from the Buckeyes. The NBA icon wasn't the only former native in attendance as Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was also in the house checking in on his former team.

clevelanddotcom @clevelanddotcom LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard, Andre Iguodala, Evan Turner, Ezekiel Elliott, Rich Paul, Braxton Miller, Cardale Jones, JT Barrett, Curtis Samuel, Terry McLaurin, Chris Olave, Justin Fields and Jerome Bettis are all in the house for Ohio State-Notre Dame! 🤩 LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard, Andre Iguodala, Evan Turner, Ezekiel Elliott, Rich Paul, Braxton Miller, Cardale Jones, JT Barrett, Curtis Samuel, Terry McLaurin, Chris Olave, Justin Fields and Jerome Bettis are all in the house for Ohio State-Notre Dame! 🤩 https://t.co/wDgShM1IQF

James sees Ohio State off to a winning start

Ohio State got their season off to a winning start.

The second-ranked Buckeyes got off to the perfect start, winning 21 - 10. Quarterback CJ Stroud was in good enough form, completing 24 of his 34 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State's run game was also in fine form as TreVeyon Henderson (15 carries, 91 yards) and Miyan Williams (14 carries, 84 yards and a touchdown) led the way. Emeka Egbuka was the pick of the Buckeyes' receivers, catching nine balls for 90 yards and a touchdown.

ESPN @espn "OHIO STATE STRETCHES THE LEAD IN THE FINAL FIVE MINUTES!" "OHIO STATE STRETCHES THE LEAD IN THE FINAL FIVE MINUTES!" 😤 https://t.co/OrcGG9hR1U

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said via ESPN that winning ugly was something the team practiced in the offseason. While the team didn't fire on all cylinders, they got an all-important win.

Day said:

"That was something we spent a lot of time in the offseason saying, 'We have to be able to win ugly on offense, we have to stop the run on defense.' They all count the same. And you have to figure out based on who you're going against, how do you want to win that game? When you have that versatility, man, it's going to pay off down the road."

While it was called an 'ugly win', Ohio State won all the major stats across the board. They had more total yards, more first downs, ran 21 more plays and won the time of possession.

Despite winning "ugly", Ohio State managed to win all of the KPI's that teams set out prior to games. The best part? King James was there to see it.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ESPN and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12