Legendary coach Mike Leach once shared his thoughts on Pac-12 mascots having a fight and his prediction for the winner in an iconic press conference

Even after his death, Mike Leach continues to be one of the most revered names in college football. The former Mississippi State Bulldogs coach began his coaching career in 1987 and was primarily known for his stints with Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State.

Apart from his coaching exploits, Leach was also renowned for his out-of-the-box press conferences, where he would fascinate fans with his outputs on various humorous topics. The one that will stay on in fans' memory for a while happened in 2019 when he was with Washington State.

Mike Leach opened up about an interesting theme that was going on in his mind. He talked about what would happen if all mascots of the Pac-12 would engage in a battle with each other.

Leach then talked at length about the powers each mascot of the Pac-12 team would possess. He went into a detailed description and analysis of how things would look like in a battle and who would emerge victorious.

From pondering over the type of powers the Sun Devils would have, to thinking about whether the Trojan would be with a horse or be on foot, the conference was a spectacle that fans still reminisce.

Fan would have their favorite moments of this out-of-the-box conference, but my favorite part was when he talked about the Oregon Ducks.

"And then the Duck. The duck might lose interest and just fly away and get out of there, which may be good advice under the circumstances", Leach said.

He eventually went with the Butch, reckoning that it would find a way.

Mike Leach was truly in a class of his own. So when he suddenly passed away last December, it came as a big shock to the world of college football.

He suffered a heart attack in his home in Mississippi, after which he was admitted to hospital. Leach died the next day, and Mississippi State released a statement that ruled the cause of death as complications from a heart disease.

Why are college football mascots so important?

Mike Leach talked in detail about what would happen if the Pac-12 mascots went against each other. However, have you wondered why these mascots are a big part of the college football experience for fans?

Well, it's because college football is not just an environment, but it's a culture. When a football program has a mascot for themselves, it helps students and fans align more with their loyalty towards their favorite team. It makes them feel at home, and fans feel at one with the institutional values of that program.

So maybe the next time you see a mascot during a college football game, you will think about Mike Leach and his legendary comparison. Would your mascot make the cut in a battle? Let us know.