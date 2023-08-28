Tony Roberts' Notre Dame career was legendary, ending with an induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Sadly, earlier today, the U.S. Naval Academy's information director Scott Strasemeier informed the college football world of the legendary sportscaster's death.

Expand Tweet

The news out of Annapolis is sure to sadden the football world, especially the Fighting Irish family, of which Roberts was a proud member since 1980. Tony Robert's special relationship with Notre Dame, stems from him being the Fighting Irish play-by-play announcer for almost thirty years, from 1980 to 2006.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Tony Roberts's Notre Dame career

Roberts's career harkens back to his time as a radio host in his native Illinois, before moving to South Bend Indiana, the home of Notre Dame's Fighting Irish, to take what, at the time, seemed like a simple gig. There, Tony Roberts' Notre Dame career started with him calling games for the Irish on the Mutual Radio Network, the current Westwood One Radio.

He didn't only focus on college football. He also play called for the NFL, college baseball, and basketball. He even play called for several Summer and Winter Olympics. One of Roberts's most famous playcalling moments came early in his time at Mutual, with him famously describing in detail Harry Oliver's 51-yard field goal to defeat Michigan that year. He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2016.

Tributes from his former employer and the rest of the football world followed soon after the news of his death broke:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

We send Tony Roberts's family our deepest condolences.

Sam Hartman was yesterday's MVP in the Navy vs. Notre Dame game in Dublin

Notre Dame vs. Navy

Coincidentally with the fact that the news came from a U.S. Naval Academy official, yesterday Notre Dame opened up their season in Dublin versus the Navy Midshipmen. Roberts would have been proud of the effort shown by his Fighting Irish, who destroyed the Navy 42-3.

In a game attended by Notre Dame figures like Joe Montana, recent transfer QB Sam Hartman was named the game MVP, throwing 19-23 for 251 yards with four TDs. Navy QB Tai Lavatai went 3-6 with 43 yards. There was some concern from the Navy camp when, mid-game Lavatai slid during a play. Later, there was concern because of knee pain. Lavatai is carrying a knee injury from last season, but he was able to finish the game.

Joe Montana made an appearance at the Notre Dame v Navy game

The victory reminded Fighting Irish fans of many of the great performances witnessed during Tony Roberts' Notre Dame career, with many in South Bend dreaming of their first national title in the college football playoff era.