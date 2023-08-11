CFB insider claims Notre Dame is "no longer special" and asks P5 conferences to never play them

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are one of the country's more historic and storied football programs, but one college insider doesn't think they are special anymore.

The Fighting Irish are independent in football and create their own schedule, while the school has its own TV deal with NBC.

Although the school is independent, Notre Dame doesn't have a hard time finding opponents willing to play them. This upcoming season, for example, the Fighting Irish will play the likes of Ohio State, USC, Clemson and Pitt.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

However, CFB insider Greg Swaim has claimed the school is "just a ghost" and that all Power Five teams should not play them.

"#NotreDame is just a ghost, living on the laurels of teams in the very distant past. No P5 should play them so they couldn't qualify for the CFB Playoffs. The Irish are no longer special...get over it and get in a big boy conference," Swaim tweeted.

It is an interesting take from Swaim, but it's unlikely any conference will listen to him. The Fighting Irish are among the more popular teams in college football, so getting them to come to your stadium is big as it allows the schools to sell tickets for more money.

Notre Dame has a new QB

Entering this season, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will have a brand new quarterback under center.

Last season, Tyler Buchner was the starting quarterback, but he transferred to Alabama. A big reason for Buchner's transfer was that the Fighting Irish could land Sam Hartman in the transfer portal from Wake Forest.

Hartman had an incredible year last season, throwing for 3701 yards in 12 games and 38 touchdowns. He will be the starting quarterback for Notre Dame, and he has already received high praise from the coaches.

“I don’t want to downplay the performance Sam Hartman put on, either. I just want to make sure that you look at this in a real lens. He played well today. He played really well, and it was really good to see," coach Marcus Freeman said after practice.

There's no question that with Hartman under center, the Fighting Irish have a lot of high expectations this season.

Notre Dame's schedule

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish kick off their 2023 college football season in Dublin, Ireland, against Navy on Aug. 26. The Fighting Irish will then return home to host Tennessee State on Sep. 2.

Notre Dame hosts Central Michigan, Ohio State, USC, Pitt and Wake Forest this season. The Fighting Irish will travel to NC State, Duke, Louisville, Clemson and Stanford.

Poll : Do you agree with the CFB insider's take? Yes No 0 votes