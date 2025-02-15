"Like father, like son": Fans drop adorable reactions to Coach Prime's grandson Snow's face reveal via IG

After months of anticipation, Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees have finally shared the first public photos of their son, Snow Sanders-Broadnax, on Instagram, posting a series of heartwarming snapshots of their baby boy.

Ad

Deiondra, the daughter of Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, expressed how Snow has changed her life forever. Meanwhile, R&B singer Jacquees called Snow his “reason” in a touching caption.

Born in August 2024, baby Snow had been kept off social media until now. The reveal featured an adorable moment where Snow smiled, dressed in a white headband, white shirt, blue jeans and tan boots—all while lying on a fluffy, white fur-like material.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

CFB and pop culture fans flooded the comments with excitement and love for the newest member of the Sanders family:

“Like father, like son. Twins,” a fan commented.

“Awe yasssss, he's so handsome!!!! glad I didn't unfollow you for always blocking his face out,” one wrote.

“He look like his mom I don’t see jac on him,” another commented.

Ad

Screenshot, via Instagram

“I mean he so cute but I’m so over folks hiding the baby for 6 months then recapping all the photos from the last 6 months. Like damn y’all could have had us there with y’all! Wtf,” one wrote.

Ad

“Baby Quee,” a fan wrote.

“She must have been on top,” another wrote.

Screenshot, via Instagram

The reveal also included a festive holiday-themed photo of Snow in red pajamas, set against a cozy winter backdrop.

Ad

Ad

Even Coach Prime himself joined in, sharing a heartfelt post thanking God for blessing his family.

Ad

Coach Prime offers words of wisdom to Daughter Deiondra

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, shared some valuable advice with his daughter, Deiondra Sanders, amid a heated social media dispute this week.

On Thursday, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach took to Instagram to post a video of a conversation with Deiondra, who had gone viral for publicly calling out her fiancé, Jacquees and singer Dej Loaf. The dispute stemmed from allegations that Jacquees and Dej Loaf were faking a relationship to boost album sales.

Ad

In the video, Deion can be seen sitting across from Deiondra, asking how she was doing. She politely said:

"I’m doing great."

Deion then questioned why she allowed herself to be provoked:

“What you gotta learn [is] the greatest gift in the world that I possess is the ability to walk away,” Deion said.

Ad

Coach Prime emphasized the importance of staying grounded in faith, asking if she had been praying and keeping herself “full of the word,” to which she confirmed.

Deiondra’s posts had been filled with tension and accusations, including claims that Jacquees’ mother stole and hid her son’s money, per reports.

Also Read: Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra and her fiance reveal inspiration behind naming their son Snow

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place