Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra and her fiance reveal inspiration behind naming their son Snow

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders gave birth to her first child in August 2024. She and her fiancee, rapper Jacquees, welcomed Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax to the family amidst joyous celebrations. The Colorado head coach was elated with the birth of his first grandson and has been spending a lot of time with him this offseason.

Ad

On Wednesday, six months after Snow's birth, Coach Prime and his daughter decided to introduce him to the world on the "We Got Time Today" Show. They were also accompanied by Jacquees, who was smiling from ear to ear, seeing the love that his son received.

On the show, host Rocsi Diaz asked the American rapper how they came up with their son's name. Jacquees stated that it was inspired by the name of his grandmother, whom he adored so much.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Well, it came from my grandmother," Jacquees said. "My grandmother passed away like seven years ago. Her name was Daisy Snow. And, my grandmother was just the leader of our family. She's the superleader. ...

"She had dementia. But she would always remember me when I came in to the home to see her and stuff like that. So I'm like, 'Man, when I have my son, I wanna name him Snow.'"

Ad

Ad

Jacquees proposed to Coach Prime's eldest daughter during their baby shower last year. They have reportedly been dating since 2023 and announced that they were expecting a baby together in March 2024. When Snow was born, Deion Sanders was on cloud nine because his first grandson was born on his birthday, Aug. 9.

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra shares heartwarming post for son, Snow

On Wednesday, Deiondra Sanders shared a post about her son on Instagram. The post included snippets of Snow over the months from the day of his birth, showcasing his growth.

Ad

Deiondra Sanders accompanied that post with some endearing words for Baby Snow. She wrote that after giving birth to him, her life has changed completely in a positive way.

"Embracing new beginnings and unconditional love," Deiondra wrote. "Snow is a reminder that motherhood comes in many forms- full of care, commitment, and endless growth. I love you Snow. The one that changed my life forever."

Ad

Snow got to watch Coach Prime and his uncles in action during their Alamo Bowl game in San Antonio. It will be interesting to see if he develops a passion for football like the Sanders clan or decides to embrace his musical side like his dad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place