Deion Sanders enjoys grandad duties with 6-month-old Snow, shares cute photo dump on Instagram

Deion Sanders is savoring grandparenthood, sharing heartwarming photos of his 6-month-old grandson, Snow, on Instagram Wednesday. In one picture, Coach Prime lounges on a red couch, bottle-feeding the baby, who is bundled up in light-colored clothing and a brown hat.

“I’m so blessed it’s impossible to be stressed!” Sanders captioned.

“Lord I thank u for the gift of life and the Peace to enjoy the life you’ve afforded me. Thank you Lord for my Grandson & His Parents in Jesus name AMEN!" he tagged his daughter, Deiondra Sanders, and her fiancé, singer Jacquees, adding the hashtag #GrandPrime.

Another snapshot captured Sanders lying back with Snow resting on his chest, playfully holding the baby’s hands.

Sanders also took to Instagram again Thursday for a candid conversation with Deiondra. Addressing a recent viral moment, he checked in on her well-being, asking about her spiritual strength. Deiondra said people provoke her, prompting Sanders to share some wisdom.

She captioned the post:

“Your greatest ability is the ability to walk away! Why involve yourself in the nonsense of life when it’s so much Peace & Joy to be had. Your wealth is in your Peace not bank Account. Live baby Live and know I gotcha & God has u covered like a young Prime in Atlanta.”

Their exchange, tied to her ongoing situation involving Jacquees and singer Dej Loaf, underscored Sanders’ role as both a mentor and a devoted father.

Deiondra recently introduced Snow to the world on Sanders’ Tubi show, We Got Time Today, marking another milestone in their ever-growing bond.

Deiondra Sanders, daughter of Deion Sanders, is locked in a heated public feud

Deiondra Sanders, daughter of Deion Sanders, is locked in a heated public feud with her fiancé, Jacquees, and his musical collaborator, Dej Loaf. At the heart of the dispute are accusations that Jacquees and Dej Loaf are faking a relationship to promote their upcoming album, "F**k A Friend Zone 2," set for release on Valentine’s Day.

According to Vibe, Deiondra suggested that Dej Loaf avoided being around her and Jacquees, implying discomfort. She also claimed Loaf had privately expressed lingering feelings for Jacquees to his mother, Rosie Thompson. In response, Loaf posted a cryptic tweet:

“Doing Press > Being Pressed.”

Tensions escalated when Rosie Thompson allegedly took a jab at Deiondra, calling her a “dummy” on Instagram:

Deiondra fired back, accusing Thompson of stealing and hiding Jacquees’ money. She also highlighted how her father and TV personality Rocsi Diaz treated Jacquees with class on their show, We Got Time Today.

“Ms Rosie better stop playing with me,” Deiondra said [H/t All Hip Hop]. “Nobody off limits now. Now go be with yo husband and keep stealing and hiding yo son money.”

Thompson reportedly dismissed Deiondra’s claims, calling her behavior uncharacteristic and insisting she knew too much to be challenged. She added that she only wanted to "keep life beautiful," as per Vibe.

Despite the drama, Deiondra later apologized for embarrassing her family but doubled down on speaking her truth.

