Deion Sanders elated during face reveal of 6-month old grandson Snow on live TV with co-host Rocsi Diaz

Deion Sanders and his family welcomed a new member in 2024. His eldest daughter Deiondra Sanders gave birth to her and rapper Jacquees' first child last August. Over the past couple of months, she was careful about hiding baby Snow's face on her social media posts.

However, six months following his birth, Deion Sanders and his daughter finally introduced the world to Snow. On Wednesday's episode of the 'We Got Time Today Show,' the Colorado Buffaloes coach brought Deiondra and his grandson to the stage to introduce him to the world.

Coach Prime looked like a proud granddad while welcoming baby Snow to the show. Deiondra said this was baby Snow's first introduction to the world after his birth. She would regularly post on social media with her son but would always hide his face in the pictures.

"This the first time the world will see Snow!," Deiondra said.

Baby Snow has already been introduced to the world of football. During the Buffs' Alamo Bowl showdown against the BYU Cougars, he made the trip with his mother to watch the game and see his grandfather and uncles Shedeur and Shilo in action on the field in San Antonio.

Baby Snow was born on the same date as Coach Prime. He was in a press conference when he shared the exciting news of the birth of his first grandson with the media.

"That's how good God is, like God chose me on my birthday, for my daughter, for my kids to have their first child, the first time I'm a grandfather, on my birthday," Coach Prime said in August. "Do you understand how beautiful that is? How much of a blessing that is?"

Deion Sanders shares heartwarming post for his grandson

On Thursday, Coach Prime also shared a heartwarming post on Instagram about baby Snow. The post featured a few snippets of him spending some quality time with his grandson.

In the caption, Deion Sanders thanked God for blessing his family with joy and prosperity.

"I'm so blessed it's impossible to be stressed!" Coach Prime said. "Lord I thank u for the gift of life and the Peace to enjoy the life you've afforded me. Thank you Lord for my grandson & His Parents in Jesus namen AMEN! @deiondrasanders @jacquees 'SNOW'"

Deion Sanders is going to begin a new era with the Buffs next season. With both his sons Shedeur and Shilo declaring for the upcoming NFL draft, Coach Prime will be looking to compete for a Big 12 title and a playoff spot. As the years pass, it will be interesting to see if his grandson decide to follow his footstep as well.

