Coach Prime opens up about 2025 NFL draft night plans as Colorado player's fate hangs in the balance 

Deion Sanders is known for carrying himself and doing things a little differently. That includes his plans for April's NFL draft, which his son, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, figures to be taken off the board early in. However, he won't be in Green Bay to walk across the stage.

"Coach Prime" and Shedeur will be celebrating the momentous occasion from what has become their home in Boulder, with the student body of the university. The elder Sanders detailed last week before the Super Bowl what the scene will look like.

"Colorado," Sanders told Brie and Nikki Bellas on 'The Nikki & Brie Show' on Radio Row in New Orleans last Friday. "We bringing the draft to us. I wanna do it in the gym. I wanna pack it with the students. Have an elaborate living room-type set on the floor that me and my son and all his loved ones that could be at, and we wanna enjoy with his teammates and the school.

"So, they're gonna have to cut away and come to us when he gets picked," he added.

Does Coach Prime have a preference for where Shedeur goes?

Mock drafts have the QB landing with several different franchises. "Coach Prime" believes his son will find a way to thrive no matter where he ends up.

"Nah, not really," Deion Sanders said when asked if there was a certain team he was hoping his son lands with. "I'm just open. I trust God so much. Wherever he goes, I think he belongs to wherever he goes. But, we're excited. We're excited for Shilo, as well. We all know that. ... But, it's gonna be a great moment because I've sat in all the seats.

"So, this is my last time sitting in that seat. I've never sat in the seat as a parent with a kid that's getting drafted, my son. I've been the kid, the coach, and now being the parent. It's gonna be good," he added.

The younger Sanders is trusting, as well. He knows a lot might look different for him after he's drafted, but he's prepared nonetheless.

"I'd say my scenery is gonna change," Shedeur said on his podcast last Friday. "I don't think the life is gonna change because there's nothing different, you know, I couldn't do this past year that I could do now. The location's gonna change, the scenery's gonna change, the people around [me], the team I represent, the franchise I lead is gonna change.

"But, I'm ready for new challenges," he added.

The first few moments of that new journey will be spent around those who mean the most to Shedeur, including his father, teammates and those he attended Colorado with.

